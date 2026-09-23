Champion jockey Jack Kennedy hoping for memorable local Kerry National success

There may be no more apt or popular winner of Wednesday’s Guinness Kerry National than champion jockey Jack Kennedy.

Along with reigning British champion flat rider Oisín Murphy, the 27-year-old from Dingle is the kingdom’s most famous racing son.

However, Kennedy has yet to win the Listowel festival’s €200,000 highlight, the most valuable race of the year run in Kerry. Runner-up last year on Three Card Brag, Kennedy also had to settle for second in 2023 aboard Salvador Ziggy.

This time he is on Gordon Elliott’s sole hope, Nowwhatdoyouthink, in a typically competitive renewal of the famous race.

Willie Mullins has six of the 18 starters, while Eric McNamara, a three-time Kerry National winner, runs four, including the topweight French Dynamite.

Perhaps the most notable stat, though, is how 11 of the runners lined up in the Galway Plate during the summer, including the Ballybrit winner King Alexander. No horse has pulled off the big handicap double since Aidan O’Brien did it with Life Of A Lord 31 years ago.

Jockey Dan King is again on board the horse that kicked off a notable Galway festival double for him.

“You need a lot of luck in a big handicap and hopefully we get that bit of luck,” said the rising star of Ireland’s jockeys’ room. “The way he won in Galway was a very good performance. The fences here take a lot of jumping, he jumped well in Galway, so that should be an asset to him.”

Daniel King on King Alexander winning the Galway Plate. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

King is 21 and enjoying a breakout season. Kennedy was only 17 when making a similarly striking first impression. A decade later, he’s been twice champion jockey and won a dozen Grade One races last season alone. A Kerry National on home ground would still be milestone.

Nowwhatdoyouthink was fourth in the Plate on what was his first start for Elliott. Third in a Punchestown Grade One before that, the ex-Ray Hackett runner landed a Grade Three in Cork over Easter so should relish the step back up to three miles.

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Both Elliott and Kennedy should also have learned more about the horse from that Plate experience. Elliott landed back-to-back renewals of the Kerry National with Wrath Of Titans and Potters Point (2016-17).

Paul Townend has opted for Funiculi Funicula as he tries to repeat his 2020 success on Cabaret Queen. The season’s leading rider, Darragh O’Keeffe, will also fancy his chances of a first Kerry National on the Plate fifth, Downmexicoway.

Charles Byrnes won the big race in 2010 with Alfa Beat but his sole runner on Wednesday comes in an earlier handicap hurdle.

There will still be plenty interest in Glin Road Boy considering his last start at Sligo in June resulted in him being suspended from racing for 60 days under “Non-Trier” rules. Philip Byrnes takes over in the saddle this time.

Bartholomew found only Saratoga too good in a Grade One at Punchestown last spring and warmed up for Wednesday’s Novice Hurdle with a recent run on the flat. Martin Brassil’s charge looks to have Columbus to beat.