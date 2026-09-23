Orby sales topper Be In Love in mix for Europe’s richest two-year-old race

Be In Love was purchased for €1.9m last year. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The Curragh hosted four Group One contests on Irish Champions Festival recently, but this weekend’s focus switches to big money prizes.

Europe’s richest two-year-old race, the Goffs Million, takes place on Saturday while the Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch highlights Sunday’s action.

It will be the fifth renewal of the Cesarewitch since it was massively boosted in value, albeit the prize fund has been cut to €500,000 this time. That’s a €100,000 drop on last year, although still vastly more valuable than in 2021 when the marathon contest was worth €80,000.

The former Horse Racing Ireland chairman Joe Keeling was at the head of efforts to introduce a lucrative handicap opportunity for staying horses, and at one point even predicted an eventual prize fund of €1 million.

Aidan and Joseph O’Brien have each won the Cesarewitch twice in the last four years, while father and son have also landed the last two editions of the Million. Dorset scored for Ballydoyle last year, while Apples And Bananas landed the €500,000 first prize in 2024.

The Goffs Million race, restricted to horses catalogued at last year’s Goffs Orby Sale, attracted 30 entries at Tuesday’s latest acceptance stage.

They include last year’s Orby sales topper, the €1.9 million purchase Be In Love. The full sister to Blackbeard and Charles Darwin made her debut at Naas last week when fifth in a maiden. She is one of three entries for Aidan O’Brien.

Paddy Twomey, a Million winner with One Look in 2023, has a handful of potential starters. They include Trean, who ran fourth to Folsom Blues in the Group One National Stakes earlier this month.

A total of 48 hopefuls remain in the Cesarewitch with Joseph O’Brien responsible for 17 of them. They include last year’s winner Puturhandstogether. The trainer also won in 2023 with the 150/1 outsider Magellan Strait.

[ O’Brien family dominance is kind of a competition problem for racing and kind of isn’tOpens in new window ]

The Ballydoyle team scored with Waterville in 2022 and The Euphrates in 2024. Their sole entry this time is Port Of Spain. Initial bookmaker reaction was to make Henry de Bromhead’s Time Toe a 6/1 market leader to break the O’Brien dominance.

Saturday’s Group Two highlight at the Curragh is the Churchill Tyres Beresford Stakes, a race with luminaries such as Sea The Stars and Nijinsky on its roll of honour.

It’s 33 years since a cross-channel trained winner of the prestigious mile contest, although an intriguing entry among the 18 left is the regally bred Alfred Wallace. Ed Walker’s chestnut is a son of Dubawi and the 1,000 Guineas winner Snow Lantern. He won Sandown’s Solario Stakes on his last start.

Aidan O’Brien has won the Beresford 22 times and has seven entries left in this time.

In other news, John and Thady Gosden will be keeping an anxious eye on the weather after revealing that their star performer Ombudsman could line up in next month’s Qatar Champion Stakes at Ascot if dry conditions continue to prevail.

Ombudsman ridden by William Buick at the 2025 Ebor Festival at York Racecourse. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Easy ground was blamed for Ombudsman’s defeat when out of the frame behind Item in last month’s Juddmonte International at York. Gosden snr afterwards indicated an international campaign was likely for the five-year-old, including the Breeders’ Cup Turf in Keeneland. However, a tilt at the Champion first hasn’t been ruled out.

“He’s in great form and if the weather stays like this, he could well be running at Ascot, but we know very well what happens in October. It’s looking dry-ish for the next two weeks anyhow. He could well be [running at Ascot] if the weather holds, absolutely.

“We’re toying with that idea, obviously the two races come close [together]. If we get the rain and it goes the wrong way at Ascot, then we’ll go straight to Keeneland,” he reported.

The prevailing conditions are also encouraging trainer Clive Cox about his chances of landing this Saturday’s Tattersalls Middle Park Stakes with his Norfolk Stakes winner Orthodox. The colt lost his unbeaten record behind Senoria Bonita in last month’s Prix Morny at Deauville.

“It was very much the ground that blunted him at Deauville, there was a lot of rain and it had crusted over on top. Getting there before the race I thought we would be all right but with half a ton of horse galloping on it, it sadly turned out not to be the case.

“We’ve been happy with him since then and I’ve been really pleased with his work and I’m delighted with the forecast. At this time of year, you can’t bank on anything, so the forecast is a very welcome sight,” Cox said.

[ Coolmore and Juddmonte superpowers face off in Irish Champions FestivalOpens in new window ]

The Lambourn trainer has twice before won the Middle Park, with Reckless Abandon (2012) and Supremacy (2020).

Orthodox faces a major Irish challenge with Joseph O’Brien’s National Stakes winner Folsom Blues in the Middle Park mix alongside a handful of Ballydoyle entries and Michael O’Callaghan’s unbeaten Push The Boat Out.