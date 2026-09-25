Parades Commission to allow Orange Order march down Garvaghy Road

Flags on the Garvaghy Road protesting a planned march by the Orange Order. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Northern Ireland’s Parades Commission has granted permission for the Orange Order to march down the Garvaghy Road in Portadown for the first time in almost 30 years this weekend.

The commission has blocked the order from marching along the mainly nationalist road on their way to Drumcree Church in July every year since 1998.

On Friday, it ruled on an application for 60 Orange Order members to take part in a proposed procession on Sunday.

It imposed a number of conditions, including limiting the number of participants to 35, but did not impose any restrictions on the route of the parade.

It also imposed conditions on the timing and music to be played.

The commission was heavily criticised by unionist politicians last month when a High Court ruling quashed its most recent determination over the march.

The Drumcree parade dominated headlines in the 1990s when violent clashes and political tension necessitated a major security operation for several summers, as Garvaghy Road residents rejected the march passing through the community.

Sinn Féin first minister Michelle O’Neill condemned the decision.

“There is no reasonable or logical basis for the Parades Commission’s announcement,” she shad.

“For 28 years, the Garvaghy Road community has lived in peace, and the people of that community have been able to get on with their lives.“

She said the 28 years of peace was not a problem that required a solution. “It was a peace that needed to be protected,” she said.

“This march is steeped in a history of hate, sectarian violence, and murder,” she added. “People right across the North are absolutely dismayed.“

Garvaghy Road residents have said they will “mobilise” and “come together” if the Orange Order parade is allowed to march through their community.

People living on the road met politicians in Leinster House in Dublin on Thursday ahead of the ruling.

[ Orange Order march could ‘reawaken old animosities’, Drumcree residents warnOpens in new window ]

Asked what they will do if the parade goes ahead, Linda O’Neill of the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition said: “Our plan B is that the parade will not go down the road.”

O’Neill, a youth worker, said the community is also concerned over a large gathering of bands in the town on Saturday night.

“So, Monday morning when we wake up, regardless of whether that parade gets down the road, there will be consequences for our community.

“If the decision doesn’t go our way, this community will then mobilise, come together, and come up with a plan B.

“We are trying to believe in the process – but be under no illusions: We have been let down before.”

[ ‘It’s mad they want to go down the road and start all this again’Opens in new window ]