Manchester City found guilty of almost all financial rule breaches – reports

An overhead view of the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Manchester City have been found guilty on virtually all counts of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules, according to reports.

The club were charged in February 2023 with more than 100 breaches of league rules, charges which City strenuously denied.

It is now being reported that City have been found guilty on almost all of those charges by an independent commission, but that City are to appeal.

The Athletic said sanctions were undecided at this stage.

The Premier League has declined to comment and stressed the process is ongoing.

A City spokesperson said: “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

City were referred to the commission in February 2023, when they were en route to the third of four consecutive Premier League titles.

The investigation, which ultimately resulted in more than 100 charges being brought against the club, started in 2018.

City were charged with failing to report accurate financial information for nine seasons stretching from 2009-10 to 2017-18, as well as failing to provide full details of former manager Roberto Mancini’s pay between 2009-10 and 2012-13.

They were also charged with failing to provide full details of remuneration in player contracts between 2010-11 and 2015-16, and failing to co-operate with the investigation over a period from 2018 to 2023.

At the time the charges were brought, the club said they welcomed the opportunity for a commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

Four months after the charges were issued, City won their first Champions League title.

The commission hearing began on September 16th, 2024.