Goffs Orby Sale will reverberate to the hard-edged sounds of supply and demand

It’s unfortunate timing for Horse Racing Ireland that any pre-budget pleading to Government on a theme of An Béal Bocht comes during an ostentatious industry display of rampant financial wellbeing.

Book one of the Goffs Orby Sale, Ireland’s premier yearling auction, takes place on Monday and Tuesday in Kill. Last year, a total of 389 horses were sold for more than €52.2 million. That’s an average of €134,256 each for animals that haven’t so much as had a saddle put on them yet.

The top lot in 2025 cost €1.9 million. Named Be In Love by her Coolmore owners, she had her first race at Naas last week and finished fifth. The €2 million top lot in 2024 was bought by Godolphin. Treanmor has won once in five starts.

But in 2023, the biggest price was €1.85 million paid for a daughter of Frankel. She turned out to be the champion, Minnie Hauk; more proof that when it comes to horses you pay your money and take your chances.

At the heart of all of it is the sort of finances most of us can only fantasise about. As a marketing gimmick ahead of next week, the Curragh tomorrow stages the Goffs Million race. It’s restricted to horses catalogued at last year’s Orby Sale and are two-year-olds now. The winner will get €500,000. There’s 10 grand for finishing tenth, all of which makes for a pricey publicity stunt.

However, the real nitty gritty takes place at the Goffs auditorium next week. It is one of the most prestigious stops in an annual international circus that revolves around the buying and selling of a luxury item to very wealthy people. Think Sotheby’s but with some unfortunate trailing the collectibles and scooping up after them.

It halted in Fairyhouse this week for the Tattersalls yearling sale. It’s a more supermarket version of the speculation game although with bargains always possible. Last year’s Coronation Stakes winner Cercene went through the ring for a comparatively paltry €50,000. It had a record €330,000 sale on Wednesday for a colt from Tony Smurfit’s Forenaghts Stud.

The Cercene story helps an entire industry working behind the scenes that’s essentially selling dreams to those able to afford to indulge in them. As is the way of the agricultural sector, there are always tales of how precarious a business it is. In boom or bust, the argument is still that elite level sales like the Orby don’t reflect the middle-ground reality for most breeders.

The sales catalogue at Goffs. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

However, for an extravagance business apparently wide open to fluctuations from wider world issues such as Trump’s Gulf folly, as well as growing anxiety about racing’s long-term outlook closer to home, there seems to be no impact on demand for the best-bred potential champions of tomorrow.

The first major European sale, Arqana in Deauville last month, returned record figures. Ten yearlings made over €1 million. The average price was a whopping €279,283. The record single sale was €4.6 million paid for a Wootton Bassett colt, paid out by Coolmore’s MV Magnier. Yearling sales in the US were particularly buoyant, thanks in part to the orange grotesque.

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“I haven’t seen anything like it before,” said MV Magnier at Arqana last month in relation to the Kentucky market. “I’d say the tax depreciation Donald Trump brought in with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was a big factor. We need to get something like that here!”

It was a comment where a lot of heavy lifting was done by the exclamation mark. It suggests Magnier’s tongue was in his cheek. Remove the punctuation point and it reads a lot differently.

But even if it smacks of many a true word spoken in jest, any idea of a similar budget move here that could see a buyer deduct 100 per cent of a racehorses’ purchase price in the first year of ownership is surely a non-runner.

Racing’s great and good live in their own economic incubator. But it must percolate even into their airtight realities that daydreaming of subsidies for buying racehorses, on some vague pretext that a little economic activity might trickle down to the shop floor, is wishful thinking on this side of the Atlantic.

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Goffs will be a rampant capitalist arena, just as Tattersalls in Newmarket the following week will reverberate to the hard-edged sounds of supply and demand. It has its own fascination, watching millions being bet on what are basically hunches about the conformation and pedigree of equine youngsters that might wind up being unable to get out of their own way.

There must be an economic logic to it or else it wouldn’t sustain, although it’s hard not to think sometimes it can look like the whole thing is little more than a playpen for a tiny elite with a lot of money.

Just how economically far-fetched a show it all is can be examined by anyone wanting to peer in. It’s a public sale where anyone can attend, although poor mouth tales from inside the racing tent will sound hollow to those resolutely outside it.

Something for the Weekend

Paddy Twomey’s runners look to be firing on all cylinders again and CITY OF DUBAI (3.10) can overcome a Ballydoyle trio as well as a pair of Joseph O’Brien runners in tomorrow’s Group Two Beresford Stakes at the Curragh. The Mehmas colt has to step up on his last couple of starts but the stable is in much better form now.

The weekend’s big betting heat is tomorrow’s Cambridgeshire at Newmarket where ASMEN WARRIOR (3.40) can go well at decent odds. Marco Ghiani’s mount won on the July course during the summer and should relish attacking late off a strong pace tempo.