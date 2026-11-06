Irish player ratings v Argentina: Hugo Keenan impresses in hat-trick display

15 Hugo Keenan

Ran an intelligent support line for his first, brilliant footwork for his second, a run-in for his third, aerially competitive, chased, harried and tackled, while covering the backfield with an impressive vigilance. Rating: 9

14 Rob Baloucoune

It was his arcing break that led to Ireland’s first try and he looked lethal in possession. Pace kills. Won some aerial duels too in an excellent all-round effort. His work in defence is occasionally overlooked but it should not be the case. Rating: 8

13 Robbie Henshaw

Unfussy and diligent in his work-rate he carried when his team needed and in defence was disciplined in jockeying at times and not biting in on the tackle. One or two nicely timed passes. Rating: 7

12 Stuart McCloskey

A couple of passes that were a little shy on the trajectory and pace, but he occupied the Pumas midfield and did carry well on occasion requiring more than one defender to stop him. A quieter outing by his lofty standards. Rating: 6

Ireland's Mack Hansen is tackled by Argentina's Bautista Delguy. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

11 Mack Hansen

Given his absence from Test rugby through injury there was always going to be an acclimatisation process. Conceded an early penalty and snatched at a kick but his work for the first try and ability to occupy tacklers provided space for others was super. Grew into the game. Rating: 7

10 Sam Prendergast

Bright opening, nice wrap on Ireland’s first try, kicked away a bit of ball, decisions he might like to have over again, but had numerous touches of class in both kicking and distribution. His try was a delight. Took the licks to let team-mates prosper. Rating: 8

9 Craig Casey

Caught on cross-kick defending in the wide channel for Mateo Carreras try having twice called for backup. Sharp and alive in his work, his kicking was excellent, in a fine display. Rating: 8

1 Andrew Porter

Won a scrum penalty, carried through tacklers that gave his team front-foot ball and also occupied multiple defenders, intelligently looking for the pace between them. Nice mix to his work and got a late cameo at tighthead. Rating: 7

2 Dan Sheehan

Involved multiple times for his try, throw, carry and pass, and then the act of dotting down. Superb in the loose, beating tackles with footwork and power before failing to return from a Head Injury Assessment. Rating: 7

3 Tadhg Furlong

Superb penalty turnover when Ireland were under serious pressure near their own line, he was another whose no nonsense carrying gave his team go-forward ball and made his tackles. Scrum went well too. Rating: 7

Joe McCarthy of Ireland wins a lineout against Argentina. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Getty

4 Joe McCarthy

Good carry through traffic, his footwork into contact and lines of running was first class, while he was also a one-man maul wrecking machine. Another high-quality display. Rating: 8

5 Tadhg Beirne

Elected to carry when possession was slow and was typically difficult to shift when slowing down Argentina ruck ball and filching the odd one. Rating: 8

6 Ryan Baird

Beaten on the outside with a fend on a Pumas counterattack but thereafter his quality in the lineout caused Argentina huge problems, from pinching the ball outright to forcing crooked throws. Good overhead pass for Keenan hat-trick. Rating: 7

7 Nick Timoney

His clever feet for Sheehan’s try was a classic example of what he brings in the carrying game, so too his tackling when snuffing out visiting attacks. Rating: 7

8 Sean Jansen

Straight and hard in his running, took his lumps in two-man tackles without dialling down his commitment to the cause. Limped off early in the second half. Rating: 6

Replacements

Rónan Kelleher was a first-half replacement and try scorer. Ciarán Frawley was lively. There were one or two other decent individual moments for those that came on but without quite making the anticipated impact. There’s an argument that the Argentina bench provided a little more impetus. Rating: 6

Head coach – Andy Farrell

Andy Farrell will be pleased with the result, large tranches of the performance for a first outing since the summer and with the cohesion shown for the most part. His faith in rewarding a few players was repaid. Rating: 7