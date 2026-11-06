Ireland v Argentina live updates: Nations Championship gets underway in Dublin

Ireland vs Argentina - 8.10pm

It is, of course, a new look backthree for Ireland tonight with Hugo Keenan flanked by Rob Baloucoune and Mack Hansen on the wings.

Will the return of the Mack further unlock Keenan, whose attacking numbers have been excellent so far in this Nations Championship? According to Opta, he is the only player so far in this competition with 10+ carries to cross the gainline every time he runs with the ball.

100% - Of players to make 10+ carries in the Nations Championship this year, Hugo Keenan is the only one to have crossed the gainline on every carry (18/18).



100% - Hugo Keenan

92% - Aphelele Fassi

92% - Luke Cowan-Dickie

91% - Fabien Brau-Boirie

88% - Caleb Clarke



Boss. pic.twitter.com/CCl2x9RkKf — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) November 6, 2026

Conor Murray’s pre-match column is certainly worth your time. He runs his eye over the Irish starting XV, analysing Sam Prendergast’s form, the secondrow shake-up with James Ryan dropping to the bench and the opportunity for Sean Jansen at eight given injuries to the two Leinster backrows ahead of him.

You can read the full column here.

I’ve seen Sean Jansen putting himself about for Connacht. With Caelan and Jack out, Jansen gets a rare opportunity at number eight. We might see Dan Sheehan finish in the backrow. — Conor Murray

Sean Jansen starts for Ireland in the backrow. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Some pre-match listening for the Dart/bus/drive into the game. Or to accompany your pre-match cooking at home.

Brett Igoe, former Leinster analyst, was in good form analysing the Ireland team, what they need to improve on from the July window and indeed when providing insight into working with the new Leinster coach (starting next year), Noel McNamara.

Casey and Timoney to start against Argentina Listen | 34:08

As for Argentina, they have a close to a full team to choose from after their head coach - former Leinsterman Felipe Contepomi - was forced to rotate during the summer.

Julian Montoya is a familiar face that captains from hooker. Marcos Kremer and Pablo Matera start in a powerful backrow while Tomás Albornoz, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Chocobares and Juan Cruz Mallia - amongst others - provide plenty of backline firepower.

¡Nuestros 23 para enfrentar a Irlanda! ¡Vamos! 🇦🇷



📆 Viernes 6/11

⏰ 17:10 h (hora argentina)

🆚 Irlanda 🇮🇪

🏟️ Aviva Stadium

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/xodiAE3kgU — Los Pumas (@lospumas) November 4, 2026

We shall start, as ever, with the team news. The big news as far as Ireland is concerned is Andy Farrell’s decision to rotate Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier out of the starting team. In their stead, Craig Casey and Nick Timoney start (a second piece of good news for Timoney this week after it was announced that he has extended his Ulster contract until 2030).

Elsewhere, Mack Hansen, Ryan Baird and Andrew Porter are all back having missed both the Six Nations and the July Test window through injury. Sean Jansen starts at number eight with Caelan Doris and Jack Conan out, while Robbie Henshaw slots in at 13 in place of the hamstrung Garry Ringrose.

Tadhg Furlong was cleared by a citing committee of making contact with the genitals of Gavin Coombes, so he is free to play.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Rob Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Sam Prendergast, Craig Casey; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan (captain), Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Nick Timoney, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Sam Illo, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciarán Frawley, Bundee Aki.

First team of the season. 👊 pic.twitter.com/a1clsxsbxO — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 6, 2026

Good evening and happy Nations Championship-mas to those who celebrate. I’m more of a Sixmas man myself but at least we have some international rugby to get us through the dreary, daylight saving grimness of November.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through what’s what as Ireland gear up to take on Argentina to kick-off a four-week bloc of Test rugby. This is the beginning of the last run up until next year’s World Cup. There are only 12 matches to go, after all.

Kick-off tonight at the Aviva Stadium is at 8.10pm. We’ll be building up to all the action until then.