Noel Meade lands 3,000th career win with Mickey Cohen at Fairyhouse

Former champion National Hunt trainer Noel Meade reached a milestone at Fairyhouse on Tuesday when saddling his 3,000th career winner.

The 15/2 shot Mickey Cohen achieved the landmark when landing a handicap hurdle in thrilling style by a nose under jockey Sam Ewing.

Meath-based Meade (75) had his first winner, Tu Va, at Wexford in 1971. He subsequently named his stables after the horse.

Before Willie Mullins established himself as the dominant force, Meade was Irish champion jumps trainer seven times. He has also achieved notable success on the flat, including the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup with Helvic Dream in 2021.

Mullins, Aidan O’Brien and Dermot Weld are the only trainers currently active in Ireland who have saddled more winners than Meade.

Having failed to score at the Cheltenham Festival for years, Meade finally broke his duck there when Sausalito Bay won the Supreme Novices Hurdle in 2000 under Paul Caarberry. He has had seven festival winners in all, including The Mourne Rambler, who won the Champion Bumper last March for flat rider Colin Keane.

Meade found his 2,999th win with Wynette at Navan on October 21st but had to wait to reach 3,000.

“I wasn’t aware I was coming up to reaching it [3,000], and since I was told it’s been like looking for hen’s teeth,” said Meade. “I just couldn’t seem to get one past the post and I thought this one was beat as well. Thankfully he got up and it’s great.

“I have to say I have enjoyed every minute of my training career, I love what I do and it’s a pleasure to be able to make a living out of doing something I enjoy so much.

“It’s something I can be proud of. It might be something that becomes more common with the yards they have now and the amount of racing there is, but over the years and when we were at our peak, there wasn’t as much racing and there wasn’t as many horses. We’re very happy to have achieved this anyway.

“All of the winners are important and great but one that really stands out and I enjoyed more than any was Pinch Hitter winning at the Galway Festival in 1981. The horse belonged to a very good friend of mine and it’s one that has always stuck out.

“But they are all great, all those big races we’ve been lucky to win down the years – the bigger they are the more you enjoy them and we’ve had some lovely horses under both codes.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have some great jockeys riding for me over the years and I’m still incredibly lucky to be able to do this for a job.,” Meade commented.

His list of major jumps successes also includes the 2002 Irish Grand National with The Bunny Boiler.