Police investigating disappearance of Limerick woman Carrie Mullane charge man with murder

Detectives believe Carrie Mullane (Noonan) came to harm shortly after her arrival in Northern Ireland. Photograph: PSNI

Detectives investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of Limerick mother of four Carrie Mullane in Co Fermanagh have charged a man with her murder.

The 35-year-old is due to appear in court in Dungannon on Saturday morning, charged with murder and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

Carrie Mullane (Noonan) has been missing since her arrival in Enniskillen from Limerick on October 10th.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been searching for the 39-year-old since officers were made aware of her disappearance on October 29th, but so far have not established her whereabouts.

Prior to announcing the murder charge, earlier on Friday police released pictures of a van and boat they believe could be linked to the disappearance.

Police believe it is likely the woman came to harm shortly after her arrival in Northern Ireland, and that establishing the movements of the campervan and boat may provide crucial clues and a clearer picture of what has happened to her.

Det Superintendent Richard Thornton, from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch, described her as “a much-loved mother, sister and friend” who is “greatly missed by everyone who knows and loves her”.

“She was last seen on October 10th, after travelling to Enniskillen with a man known to her,” he said.

Detectives issued a fresh appeal for information alongside this image of a vehicle, the movements of which they believe could be vital to their investigation

Detectives also released this image of a boat, the movements of which they believe could be vital to their investigation

“The last confirmed sighting we have of Carrie was when she travelled by taxi from Enniskillen bus station on Wellington Road to Trasna Park at approximately 9pm on that Saturday night.

“From this point on, her movements are unknown and this is where we hope that the public can help us.

“We are releasing images of a boat and a campervan today that we believe are linked to Carrie’s disappearance and suspected murder. Establishing the movements of these could yield vital evidence in the search for Carrie.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have sighted either the boat or the campervan between the late hours of October 10th and November 1st, and from anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam, doorbell or any other kind of footage.

“In particular I would like to appeal to boat owners on Upper Lough Erne who may have seen this boat on the lough in between these dates.”

He urged anyone with information “no matter how small or insignificant” to get in touch, saying it “could prove key in bringing Carrie home and providing answers for her loved ones”.