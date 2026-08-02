Racing

Two jockeys stood down at Galway after failed pre-race alcohol tests

Cases involving Leigh Roche and Eoin Staples sent to an IHRB referrals committee

All jockeys were tested ahead of racing at Ballybrit on Sunday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
All jockeys were tested ahead of racing at Ballybrit on Sunday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Brian O'Connor
Sun Aug 02 2026 - 21:031 MIN READ

Jockeys Leigh Roche and Eoin Staples were stood down from riding on the final day of the Galway festival after failed pre-race alcohol tests.

All jockeys riding at Galway on Sunday were tested, with both Roche and Staples prevented from taking up their mounts.

A report from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said Staples – the reigning champion conditional rider over jumps and a winner of the Thyestes Chase last January – was tested at 1.27pm and 1.38pm before Sunday’s racing commenced.

The tests revealed trace amounts of alcohol, after which he underwent a lab test which returned a level over 22 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal drink driving limit.

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Staples, who was due to ride once on Sunday, accepted the findings but told stewards that his need to lose a considerable amount of weight in a short space of time in order to race may have factored into the result.

Roche (34) is a flat jockey and had been scheduled to ride in two races on Sunday, including the featured Ahonoora Handicap. He was replaced having returning an ‘amber’ reading of 3.06pm before a ‘red’ reading at 3.15pm, after which a further test gave a result over the legal limit.

Both cases have been sent to a referrals committee at the IHRB.

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Brian O'Connor

Brian O'Connor

Brian O'Connor is the racing correspondent of The Irish Times. He also writes the Tipping Point column