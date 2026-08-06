Funeral of Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker to take place in Dublin

Brenda Fricker after winning the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in My Left Foot at the 62nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 1990.

The funeral of Academy Award winner Brenda Fricker is due to take place in the Liberties in Dublin later on Thursday.

Fricker, among the most respected Irish actors of her generation, died last month at the age of 81.

The funeral service will take place from 11am at St Catherine’s Church, Meath Street, close to where she grew up and lived before her death. The Mass will be followed by a private burial.

Fricker became the first Irish woman to win an acting Oscar when she took the best supporting actress prize in 1990 for Jim Sheridan’s My Left Foot.

She appeared across stage and screen in a career spanning six decades. Other than her Oscar-winning role, she is perhaps best known for appearance in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

She also appeared in The Field, A Time to Kill and Veronica Guerin.

She was also part of the original cast of BBC medical drama Casualty and featured alongside Cate Blanchett in Veronica Guerin (2003), as well as appearing in ITV drama Upstairs, Downstairs and soap opera Coronation Street.

[ Brenda Fricker’s life in pictures: Beloved actor, Oscar winner and unmistakable DublinerOpens in new window ]

Her later roles included the TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s first novel Holding, directed by Kathy Burke, and the Channel 5 drama series The Catch.

Fricker also made numerous stage appearances in plays such as Lavender Blue and A Pagan’s Place at theatres including the National Theatre and Royal Court Theatre in London.

Fricker was born and raised in Dublin. Her mother, Bina, from Kerry, was a languages teacher, while her father Desmond worked in the Department of Agriculture and as a journalist for The Irish Times.

Fricker was predeceased by her parents, her ex-husband Barry Davis and sister Gráinne.