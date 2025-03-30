Delacroix 10/1 for Epsom Derby after impressive return to action in Ballysax

There is nothing abstract about classic ambitions for either Henri Matisse or Delacroix after both Aidan O’Brien-trained colts landed Group Three victories at Leopardstown on Sunday.
Delacroix was cut to 10/1 for June’s Epsom Derby following the colt’s dominant front-running performance in the BPW McGrath Ballysax Stakes. Physically last season’s Futurity runner-up looks to have thrived through the winter, and despite conceding weight he made short work of his opposition to win at 4/7.
“He was always babyish and he still is babyish, but he is growing up. I think he’ll come back here (for the Derby Trial) if everything is well, and racing will only help him. We always thought he would stay well, and he’s a fine big, powerful horse. He’ll improve fitness wise,” O’Brien said.
It was a record-extending 12th Ballysax victory for O’Brien and a first since Bolshoi Ballet in 2021. Galileo and High Chaparral in 2001 and 2002 famously used it as a platform towards Derby glory at Epsom and the Curragh.
Henri Matisse also had to concede a penalty in the Ballylinch Trial and the Breeders’ Cup winner eventually came though under Ryan Moore to prove half a length too good for Comanche Brave. Some firms cut the colt to 12/1 for Newmarket’s 2000 Guineas as a result.
O’Brien was non-committal about that, again indicating Twain and Expanded are his most likely Newmarket options, although the French Guineas a week later could come on “Henri’s” radar.
“Ryan said he was a little bit shocked as our horses are only doing half-speeds at home. On the quick ground they went a good gallop and Ryan said he’d definitely be more comfortable going up to a mile. We couldn’t let them all go to the Guineas first time out so that’s why we had to start them earlier,” O’Brien said.
With Moore and O’Brien completing a hat-trick in a later handicap through Serious Contender, the through that Ballydoyle’s best are only doing “half-speeds” won’t do much for their rival’s peace of mind.
Serious Contender justified favouritism from his stable companion Air To Air who had a luckless run up the straight and still only came up half-a-length short.
“Ryan had a grand position and he’s a lovely big horse. We’ll see where he fits in. I think the first two can both go a mile and a half. It was a strong run race, and they weren’t stopping.
“Jack (Cleary)’s horse was only after having two runs and was very green the twice he ran. I didn’t know what he was going to do so I said to Jack to let him get relaxed the first half and see what is going to happen,” O’Brien said.