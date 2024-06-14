Chris Hayes goes to Paris in pursuit of Oaks double for Aga Khan

Jockey Chris Hayes is heading to Paris this weekend after carrying the Aga Khan's green silks to success on Dermot Weld’s Ezeliya in the Epsom Oaks a couple of weeks ago. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Jockey Chris Hayes has a shot at a superb Oaks double in Paris on Sunday when he teams up with the Aga Khan’s Candala in the €1 million Prix De Diane at Chantilly.

Hayes carried the Aga’s famous green silks to success on Dermot Weld’s Ezeliya in the Epsom Oaks a couple of weeks ago and Candala is among the favourites for the French Classic version.

Trained by Francis Henri Graffard, the daughter of Frankel impressed in her only start of 2024 to date in a Group Three at Longchamp in April.

Mickael Barzalona rode her on that occasion but his commitments elsewhere mean the Aga Khan’s team have opted for the 36-yar-old Irish man to try to give the owner an eighth Diane success.

The last of them was in 2012, and in similar circumstances with Johnny Murtagh drafted in late to record a surprise 25-1 victory in the extended 10-furlong highlight.

The draw could have been kinder to Candala, who will break from a disadvantageous stall 12 of the 14 runners in a race due off at 3.05pm Irish time.

The English-based favourite, Tamfana, was luckier with the draw and will emerge from stall four under rider Oisín Murphy.

Chantilly-based Irish man Gavin Hernon will try to record a first top-flight success with Dare To Dream, the mount of Alexis Pouchin.

Godolphin’s Dance Sequence, runner-up to Ezeliya at Epsom, has another Classic chance. However, the manner of Aventure’s spectacular Group Three victory on French Derby day a fortnight ago makes her a big player despite dropping back in trip from a mile-and-a-half.

Ezeliya is enjoying a break at her owner’s Gilltown Stud and no plans have been made for her next start, with Weld reporting: “She’s having a break at the moment, back in Gilltown. We’ll see how she comes on an when she comes back, we’ll make a decision.”

With Hayes in France, Leigh Roche comes in for a couple of Weld rides at Gowran on Sunday, including Daboya in a fillies’ maiden.

Johnny Murtagh could have the answer to this contest, however, in the shape of Siege Of Troy. Runner-up on her Naas debut last month, the daughter of Siyouni shaped like significant progress would result from that experience.

Downpatrick has National Hunt action across the weekend where Willie Mullins can start it off successfully with Femme Magnifique in Saturday’s opener.