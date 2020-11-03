Tom Brady inspires Buccaneers past the New York Giants

Quarterback throws two second-half touchdowns as Bucs overturn 11-point deficit

Tom Brady threw two second-half touchdowns against the Giants. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty

Tom Brady threw two second-half touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to post a 25-23 victory over the host New York Giants on Monday night at East Rutherford, NJ.

Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 279 yards as Tampa Bay (6-2) won its third straight game and moved a half-game ahead of the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans caught touchdown passes and Ryan Succop booted four field goals.

Daniel Jones was 25-of-41 passing for 256 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Giants (1-7), who dropped to 1-3 at home. Wayne Gallman rushed for a touchdown, while Dion Lewis and Golden Tate caught scoring passes for New York.

The Giants pulled within 25-23 on Jones’ 19-yard scoring pass to Tate with 28 seconds left. Antoine Winfield Jr. broke up the two-point conversion pass to Lewis, and Justin Watson covered the ensuing onside kick to seal the Buccaneers’ victory.

Tampa Bay went ahead to stay on Brady’s 8-yard scoring pass to Evans with 9.02 left in the game. The diving grab in the right corner of the end zone gave the Buccaneers a 22-17 advantage, and Succop added a 38-yard field goal with 3.41 remaining.

The two touchdown passes raised Brady’s total to an all-time leading 561, one ahead of Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.

