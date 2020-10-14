Tennessee Titans mark comeback with easy victory over Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry made the play of the night when facing down cornerback Josh Norman

Harold Landry III of the Tennessee Titans sacks Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photograph: Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans made their comeback from a coronavirus outbreak which hit their players and support staff with an easy 42-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Nashville.

Ryan Tannehill was impressive for the hosts, the quarterback throwing three touchdowns as he passed for 195 yards while rushing for 42 yards and another score.

Tennessee’s recently-poor defence stepped up with two interceptions against in-form Buffalo signal-caller Josh Allen, who they also limited to 263 passing yards.

The Titans’ Derrick Henry made the play of the night, and the one that sent broadcast commentators and those on Twitter into a frenzy, in the second quarter when the running back faced down cornerback Josh Norman.

Norman attempted to stop Henry from reaching a first down but was met with a stiff shove from the defending league rushing champion which sent the Buffalo player flying.

The Titans remain undefeated at 4-0 while the Bills suffered their first loss and will next take on the reigning Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be out for blood after falling 40-32 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

