Seven Irish crews set for European Rowing Championships in Poznan

This weekend senior Irish crews will be looking to continue the successes of the under-23 and junior crews who brought home six medals from their European Championships in September.

Ireland will have seven crews competing at the European Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland from October 9th-11th.

Sanita Puspure will be defending her title after winning gold at last year’s European Championships in Lucerne. In 2019, Puspure also won her second consecutive World Championship and qualified the women’s single scull for the Olympics at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Austria. After Puspure’s World and European Championships in 2019, she was named as the Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year.

The crew of Fiona Murtagh, Aileen Crowley, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh will be competing in the women’s four, while Fintan McCarthy will compete in the lightweight men’s single sculls.

Ronan Byrne and Daire Lynch look to continue their success after winning gold in the men’s double at the under-23 European Championships.

Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey will be racing in the lightweight women’s double in Poznan after winning the silver medal in the same category in Germany last month.

Cremen and Casey have competed together for several years and won silver in this event at the Junior European Championships in 2017.

Lydia Heaphy will be competing in the lightweight women’s sculls, after winning gold alongside Cliodhna Nolan in the women’s lightweight pair last month.

Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty, who won bronze at last month’s under-23 event, will also be in action in the women’s pair.