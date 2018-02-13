Seamus O’Connor slips just short of snowboarding final

Winter Olympics: ‘It was really close but that’s how snowboarding is’
Seamus O’Connor of Ireland reacts during the men’s snowboard halfpipe qualification run at Bokwang Phoenix Park. Photograph: PA

Seamus O’Connor of Ireland reacts during the men’s snowboard halfpipe qualification run at Bokwang Phoenix Park. Photograph: PA

 

A brilliant first run saw Irish snowboarder Seamus O’Connor within touching distance of qualifying for the half-pipe final at Tuesday morning’s Winter Olympics qualifying session in PyeongChang.

At the half-way point he was lying 13th, just 1.25 points off the top 12 to go through to the final.

But when he threw in his toughest trick in the second round and slipped slightly on the landing, he failed to improve on his first round score of 65.50 and the chance slipped agonisingly away from him.

O’Connor finished 18th of the 29-man final and while he was disappointed it was quite an achievement considering he tore all of the ligaments in his knee just 16 months ago in a fall during competition.

O’Connor commented following the event, “Obviously I would like things to have gone a little better but I’m down here at the bottom of the pipe in one piece with a smile on my face in my second Olympics so I can’t complain,” he said.

“I knew I had to go for absolutely everything in that second run. Unfortunately, just on that last landing, I kind of slipped out a little bit.

Seamus O’Connor competes during qualification at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic games. Photograph: Getty Images
Seamus O’Connor competes during qualification at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic games. Photograph: Getty Images

“It’s the biggest trick of my run, a front-side 1260 which is three and a half rotations and here in PyeongChang was the first time I’d done it in over two years. It was really close but that’s how snowboarding half-pipe is. You’re either on it or really close but not quite there.”

O’Connor was competing in his second Winter Olympics and had finished 15th in the half-pipe in Sochi where he was also 17th in the slopestyle event.

Clare skier Pat McMillan made his Olympic debut in the Combined Downhill on Tuesday morning where he was very happy to complete the first element - the downhill run - in one minute and 25.77 seconds, placing 61st overall.

“It was great to finally get into my first race and get that under my belt. I had a fairly smooth run. I had a few line errors towards the bottom and got a little bit pushed back in my seat but otherwise it was better than my training runs and great training for my main event which is the downhill.”

McMillan did not complete the second slalom as he is focusing on Wednesday’s Downhill.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.