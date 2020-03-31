Rowing: Irish Championships may be held in December

Rowing Ireland has suspended the domestic season. However, it has held open the possibility of holding a deferred Irish Championships in September, two months later than the traditional date in July. The Championship Committee will consider the exact siting of the deferred regatta.

One of the problems those planning this will face is what shape a season would take in this scenario. Which regattas, if any, would be held in the run-up to the deferred Championships, and when would clubs feel secure in sending rowers to an event?

Plans for the Irish Coastal Championships and the Irish Offshore Championships will be considered later. At the moment, they are pencilled in for August.

The working group on Covid-19, which endorsed this plan, will convene again in a week, and plans to update clubs.