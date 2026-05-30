‘They turn on you’: Mayo’s love/hate relationship with the febrile world of Twitter

Michael Lang mentions the opening chapter of Fever Pitch, Nick Hornby’s tender memoir of his early life and being an Arsenal fan. The first game he was taken to as a boy was a 1-0 win against Stoke but as he sat in the stands at Highbury, he soon realised that he was more absorbed by the crowd than the football. His processing of that experience came much later, but his first impressions were visceral and lasting.

“As far as I could tell nobody seemed to enjoy, in the way that I understood the word, anything that happened during the entire afternoon,” writes Hornby. “Within minutes of the kick off there was real anger (towards Arsenal players); as the game went on the anger turned to outrage and then seemed to curdle into sullen, silent discontent.”

Fan culture in the GAA has always been different to professional football, which isn’t to say that it drew on a different palette of emotions. But the tone was different, and the texture. There were no rehearsed profanities belched from the belly of the terrace. Supporters were not segregated. They didn’t fight. The agonies were the same and the disappointments, but the responses were less crucifying or cruel or crude.

Or so we believed.

Four years ago, Michael Lang examined this premise through a magnifying glass. Lang is a professor of data analytics in University of Galway and in 2022 he embarked on a research paper for a Sport and Society symposium that was being staged in Galway. His subject was social media commentary about the Mayo footballers from 2011 to 2022, the most convulsive and exhilarating and excruciating and, in many ways, the most ennobling period in their history.

Lang was born in Sligo, but Mayo were his other team. He saw them for the first time in the 1985 All-Ireland semi-final and in the 41 years since then, he has missed just two of their championship games in Croke Park. Like tens of thousands of others, he was invested in the life of the team, come what may.

In the period he examined, Mayo lost six All-Ireland finals – one by a point, one after a replay, but for that decade they were perpetual contenders. Along the way, their supporters became part of the story. Their resilience and optimism and their solidarity was a halo of energy around the team.

But after Mayo lost the 2021 All-Ireland final against Tyrone, that relationship hit a skid. Mayo had arrived, gasping, at another mirage in the desert and elements of their support excoriated the team on social media. GAA president Larry McCarthy publicly condemned the abuse, returning to a phrase he had borrowed from Bob Costas, the veteran American broadcaster: he had described online trolling as a “corrosive assault on civility”.

“That was the most damaging one (2021) in terms of the abuse that we got,” says Lee Keegan, the former Mayo player. “During that decade our fans were spoiled with action-packed football, but they were very opinionated as well.

Mayo’s Lee Keegan with Peter Harte of Tyrone and Harte's daughter Ava after the 2021 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“It became really personal to the Mayo public. They were on a crusade for so long. There was an outpouring on social media around that final and the disappointment they felt for themselves more so than us. It was a weird one. You nearly felt like they’d lost and we were to blame for that obviously. The 21 final was a gut-check for social media and our fans.”

The reaction online to the 2021 final prompted Lang to choose Mayo as his subject, but there were other reasons too. Only Dublin GAA had more Twitter followers than Mayo but, in proportional terms, Mayo were miles ahead of everybody else. At the time of Lang’s research, they had more than 89,000 Twitter followers, which amounted to 65 per cent of the county’s population.

Naturally, that number also included Mayo people living away from home and people from other counties, but it was a vivid reflection of their fanaticism. At the same time, Dublin GAA had over 122,000 followers on Twitter, which was about eight per cent of the county’s population.

To gain access to past data, Lang needed a special licence for academics which was available from Twitter. Once he secured that, tweets stretched out as far as the eye could see. Ultimately, his research encompassed more than 479,000 tweets, a staggering number. To scale that mountain, science was his sherpa.

“There’s a family of techniques in data analytics called language processing techniques,” says Lang. “Among these techniques they have one called sentiment analysis. It is a rather crude technique. It simply looks at a sentence and looks at the words within a sentence, classifies some words as positive and some as negative and gives a compound score.

“But some words were giving false negatives, so to back it up I took a list of prescribed words from Ofcom (the UK’s communications regulator). I also built up a thesaurus of slur words relating to ethnic issues, racial issues, LGBT+, words about athletic ability, levels of intelligence and bravery and so on. Essentially, I put together a glossary of words that could be offensive.

“When you put together the sentiment analysis algorithm and then you look for these words, and you put those two together, it was very accurate.”

The Mayo team parade around the pitch before the 2021 All-Ireland SFC final against Tyrone at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The process revealed almost 68,000 tweets containing “negative sentiment with offensive words”. Lang read a sample of up to 1,500 to verify the accuracy of the system and found very few that didn’t meet the criteria.

“That’s a lot [of offensive tweets]. Bear in mind this is a body of tweets that were not taken down,” he says. “So, over a 10-year period, there may have been a lot more that were taken down or didn’t have hashtags. This body of tweets included hashtags, so they were directed at players.”

The biggest target for offensive tweets was Aidan O’Shea. When Lang did his research, O’Shea had 46,000 followers, which was more than Limerick GAA’s entire Twitter following. In various interviews over the years, O’Shea has spoken openly about the abuse and how he coped with it. In the Mayo dressingroom, he was the tallest poppy.

“We had a lot of guys that were active on social media,” says Keegan. “The biggest one that people always reference is Aidan O’Shea. He would have got a lot of personal abuse over the years. Some of the stuff was vile enough – very personal, family-related. If we [as a team] didn’t have a good day at the office, he was usually the one in the firing line.”

But O’Shea was also a hero and a warrior and a gamebreaker and at different times social media cast him in that light too. No verdict was final. Opinions popped up like numbers from a bingo drum.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea watches as Tyrone players lift the Sam Maguire Cup after the 2021 All-Ireland SFC final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

In the wide world of sport, of course, none of this was unique to Mayo. Jimmy Sanderson, an academic in Texas Tech University, has studied this phenomenon in the context of college football in America. The term given to this behaviour is maladaptive parasocial interaction.

“It’s when you have people who interact online with what you might call their heroes, but they don’t necessarily have direct contact with them,” says Lang. “It’s a very unrequited type of relationship where they’re following them but they’re not being followed back.

“All’s well when things are going well. But when things go belly up, they turn on you. This has also been studied in the English football leagues and in other sports and while it might seem like a very unlikely comparison, the Mayo football team and the English national football team have quite a lot of things in common.

“They both have very passionate supporters who have been dealing with the hurt of losing for many years and they will turn on their team when things go wrong. We saw that with the English national team when they lost the European final (Euro 2020) in a penalty shoot-out.”

In the data, there were some obvious spikes in negative activity. In September 2017, the Mayo men’s and women’s teams both lost All-Ireland finals to Dublin. “The negativity reached a crescendo there,” says Lang.

Donal Vaughan, who was sent off, was trolled by Mayo supporters; for his part, Keegan took abuse from Dublin supporters for throwing his GPS towards Dean Rock as the Dublin forward was in the act of kicking the winning free.

Mayo's Donal Vaughan strikes John Small of Dublin during the 2017 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Vaughan was later targeted by a section of Mayo fans on social media. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

In previous years, Keegan had a series of fractious interactions with Diarmuid Connolly. Social media feasted on that too.

John Gunnigan, owner and moderator of the Mayo Football Talk podcast and website, says he stepped back from Twitter around the time of the 2017 All-Ireland. “It just became utterly toxic,” he says. “The Mayo GAA stuff was particularly virulent, not only from outside the county but there were people peddling agendas from inside the county.

“I see it as well on MFT [Mayo Football Talk], you get way more reaction to a defeat than you do to a victory. You get people coming out of the woodwork who only come out on a rainy day. I think there is something to that – that people like to share in the negativity.”

Inside the camp, the players were never advised or instructed to stay off social media, but their online hygiene was addressed. “We had sports psychologists working with us and we were given talks about how to handle it,” says Keegan. “But it’s very hard. It’s great when you’re there together and you can talk about it, but when you go back out into the world all sorts of things are going on and it just depends on your lifestyle.

“For me, social media was not something I had much love for, but if it was a thing that wasn’t helping you before games I’d like to think people were smart enough to say, ‘I don’t need to be on social media this week’. Some guys went off social media for 30 days before a big game. Alan Dillon had a setting on Twitter that just brought up the content he wanted. He used to switch off the GAA content.”

For intercounty GAA players now, it is an additional pressure. The Cork hurlers were slaughtered on social media after last year’s All-Ireland final, just when they needed the support of their followers more than ever. The Tipperary manager Liam Cahill felt the need to bring up the subject last weekend after some of his players had been mercilessly trolled.

Brian Hayes of Cork is tackled by Willie Connors of Tipperary during the teams' Munster SHC match at Semple Stadium, Thurles, in April. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

You wonder how much of the stuff that pops up on social media now is just a modern manifestation of the condemnations that have been part of post-match conversations since the beginning. Supporters have always been cruel. Lang, though, believes that social media has hastened the race to the bottom.

“One of the things I saw happening on social media was an intensification and nastiness coming into the Mayo-Galway banter, as they call it,” says Lang. “But it went beyond banter, it was becoming quite nasty and against the spirit of the GAA. Mayo and Galway, while it was always an intense and close rivalry, was always a respectful rivalry and traditionally the two counties would have supported each other when they got out of Connacht.

“But it has become a much more bitter rivalry over the last 10 or 15 years. Social media is a different beast altogether. It is a whole other ball game.”

Even though Mayo didn’t win an All-Ireland in the period that Lang examined, it was arguably the most consistently successful decade in their history. They won more games in Croke Park, for example, than they had ever done before. The joy and the hope and the excitement of those seasons were not lost on social media either.

“While there was a lot of negative sentiments in the wake of disappointments, there was positive sentiments too where people were expressing gratitude and thanks for the journey,” says Lang. “You have got to counter-balance that. There was more positivity than negativity. But that wasn’t to say there wasn’t a lot of negativity.”

There’s a sadness in that.