Red Bull adviser suggested drivers should deliberately catch coronavirus

Helmut Marko confirms idea ‘has not been well received’ by F1 team

Red Bull motorsport chief Helmut Marko has revealed he suggested the team’s drivers should try to become infected with coronavirus as it is the “ideal time” with the season on hold. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire.

Red Bull motorsport chief Helmut Marko has revealed he suggested the team’s drivers should try to become infected with coronavirus as it is the “ideal time” with the season on hold. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire.

 

Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has revealed he suggested the team’s drivers should try to become infected with coronavirus as it is the “ideal time” with the season on hold.

The start of the 2020 F1 season has been decimated by the global pandemic, with the opening six races of the year either cancelled or postponed.

As things stand, the first grand prix of a truncated season will be in Canada on June 14th, but that will almost certainly change in the coming days.

In the meantime, Marko told Austrian television station ORF that he came up with a plan to see the likes of Red Bull driver pairing Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon – as well as AlphaTauri duo Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat – contract Covid-19 in an attempt to have them fit and healthy when the season finally begins.

“We have four Formula One drivers and eight or 10 juniors,” he said. “The idea was to organise a camp where we could bridge this mentally and physically somewhat dead time and that would be the ideal time for the infection to come.

“These are all strong young men in really good health. That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts.

“And you can be ready for what will probably be a very tough championship once it starts.”

Asked how his vision was taken by Red Bull chiefs, he added: “Let’s put it this way, it has not been well received.”

Marko, 76, believes he may have already had the coronavirus – although he has not been tested – and praised the effort of Red Bull and other Formula One teams in helping to build much-needed ventilators to support the NHS.

“I had what I thought was a severe cold and the symptoms would match corona,” he added.

“It was also something that I had never had in this intensity. I don’t know if it was because the test options are currently very limited but as soon as there is a chance, I would like to be tested afterwards.

“We are producing ventilators. This is the big plus of Formula 1, that you can react to the greatest technological challenges in the shortest possible time and also have the necessary speed in production.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.