Ireland Wolves match suspended mid-play after positive Covid-19 test

Friday’s Ireland Wolves game against a Balgladesh Emerging side has been suspended during play, after a member of the touring side tested positive for Covid-19.

Ahead of the fixture both squads had returned negative results, allowing the match to get underway in Chattogram.

However, after a local laboratory reviewed the test results later in the morning one of the Wolves players was found to be positibve. The player involved was isolated ahead of a further Covid test.

Bangladesh A were 122-4 off 30 overs when play was suspended, with Towhid Hridoy well set on 45 not out. Mark Adair was the pick of the Irish bowlers, with 2-20 off his six overs.

More to follow.