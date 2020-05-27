Record numbers of adults in Ireland participating in sport and walking

New Sport Ireland research shows a large increase in walking, running and cycling

Updated: 24 minutes ago

People walk on new pedestrian lanes on Chesterfield Avenue in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Sport Ireland have reported record levels of participation in sport during lockdown. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

People walk on new pedestrian lanes on Chesterfield Avenue in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Sport Ireland have reported record levels of participation in sport during lockdown. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

The noticeable increase in people walking, running and cycling over the last few months has been backed up by new Sport Ireland findings which show that an unprecedented numbers of adults in Ireland are now engaging in some sort of exercise.

With the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a suspension of all organised sport as well as the closure of gyms and swimming pools, people have increased their activity levels with 51 per cent of the country currently participating in sport while an estimated 3.1 million people are regularly walking.

Research conducted by Ipsos MRBI on behalf of Sport Ireland – which was spread over five phases beginning on February 28th – shows that 710,000 people are regularly participating in the category of exercise, 680,000 people are running and 510,000 people are cycling.

The combined effect of it all means that, during the lockdown period, the levels of sedentary adults in the country has dropped to 11 per cent, compared to 22 per cent for the same time last year.

This is the lowest level of sedentarism ever recorded by Sport Ireland.

More than half of the adult population (52 per cent) report that they are engaging in sufficient levels of activity to meet the National Physical Activity Guidelines while 83 per cent of adults in the country are now walking recreationally. A particular jump in recreational walking – which could be largely attributed to gym closures and the suspension of organised sport – has been seen in the 15-24-years-old age category with 89 per cent now regularly walking, in comparison to 51 per cent before the crisis.

Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy also said that an encouraging point is the fairly equal levels of participation among men and women which means the gender gap is “now virtually non-existent”.

“Despite the restrictions in place around sports facilities, team sports and a number of other sporting activities, it is welcome to see that overall levels of participation are now greater than they were during the same period in 2019,” he said.

“It is really encouraging to see a strong uptake in recreational walking among those under the age of 35. During a period unprecedented in modern times, it is highly encouraging that Irish adults are seeking to look after their own health and well-being through taking part in regular sport and physical activity. The sports sector is continuing to innovate and support individuals in staying active in safe manner. We look forward to the controlled reintroduction of more sporting activity in line with the Government’s roadmap over the coming months.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.