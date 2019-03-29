Raymond van Barneveld returns to darts a day after retiring

Five-time world champion reversed his decision after ‘a rollercoaster of emotions’

An emotional Raymond Van Barneveld bowed out of the Premier League with a 7-1 defeat to Michael Van Gerwen in front of his adoring home fans in Holland. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

An emotional Raymond Van Barneveld bowed out of the Premier League with a 7-1 defeat to Michael Van Gerwen in front of his adoring home fans in Holland. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

 

Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld has reversed his decision to retire following “a rollercoaster of emotions.”

After defeat to fellow Dutchman Michael Van Gerwen on Thursday night in the Premier League, he said he did not want further “pain” and would finish immediately.

However, in a statement on Friday released through the Professional Darts Corporation, the 51-year-old said: “For months my life has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I felt ashamed on stage in front of my family, my friends and the Barney Army. I felt I let everyone down and that pain was very hard to deal with.

“In the heat of the moment I only wanted to never feel that again, but I realise that I should not speak out like that when I feel such raw emotion.

“I want to end my career at Alexandra Palace during one final World Championship.”

Van Barneveld has dropped down to 30th place on the PDC Order of Merit, but is set to participate in the forthcoming Players Championship events as well as the German Darts Open in April.

“I hope people understand the difficult times my family and I have been going through and I need to get my head together,” he added.

“I will take a couple of days off for this and then try to compete as well as I can in the floor tournaments out of the spotlight in the coming weeks.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.