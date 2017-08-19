Nicolas Roche enjoys red letter day at Vuelta

BMC Racing win team time trial, Ireland’s Aqua Blue finish in 13th place

Updated: 51 minutes ago

BMC Racing Team’s riders, including Ireland’s Nicolas Roche, in action during the first stage of the Vuelta. Photograph: EPA

BMC Racing Team’s riders, including Ireland’s Nicolas Roche, in action during the first stage of the Vuelta. Photograph: EPA

 

Chris Froome’s bid to win the Vuelta a Espana for the first time got off to a strong start as Team Sky came fourth in the team time trial in stage one on Saturday in Nimes, which was won by BMC Racing which includes Irish rider Nicolas Roche.

BMC’s Rohan Dennis of Australia is the overall leader and will wear the red jersey in Sunday’s flat 203.4 km stage, which also takes place in the southern French city before moving into Spain in stage four on Tuesday.

Four-time Tour de France champion Froome is aiming to become the first rider in 39 years to win the Tour and the Vuelta in the same year and made an early dent on his rivals in the general classification, leading Vincenzo Nibali by 22 seconds, Alberto Contador by 26 and Fabio Aru by 32.

Sky came across the finish line with five riders, nine seconds behind BMC Racing, who finished six ahead of second placed Quick-Step Floors and Team Sunweb in a messy time trial which saw frequent crashes as several riders struggled to negotiate the highly technical course.

The 13.7 km track, which went mostly through winding, narrow city centre streets and through a Roman amphitheatre, was almost half the length of the team time trial in last year’s Vuelta, where Sky pipped Movistar to victory by under a second.

UAE Team Emirates, LottoNL-Jumbo and Movistar all experienced crashes, although all riders were able to continue.

Aqua Blue, the first Irish team to compete at a Grand Tour event, finished in an extremely creditable 13th place.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.