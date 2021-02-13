Nadia Power’s good form continues with victory in Belgium

The 23-year-old Dubliner ran the second fastest time of her career indoors

File photo of Nadia Power on her way to winning the 800m at last year’s Moyne Athletic Club Summer Games. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Nadia Power has continued her excellent running form indoors by taking the win over the 800 metres at the IFAM meeting in Belgium in 2.02.83, the second fastest time of her career indoors.

Just shy of her own Irish record set last month, Power ran a perfectly executed race, winning by almost a second from Germany’s Tanja Spill with 2:03.75, with Italy’s Elena Bello third in 2:03.91.

This follows on from a series of fine performances by the 23-year-old Dublin runner, who broke the Irish record in her first outing of the season, clocking 2:02.44 when finishing second in the 800m at the Vienna Indoor Meet on January 30th.

Power has also recorded times of 2:02.96 and 2:03.84 when racing on the circuit, all well inside her previous best indoors of 2:05.62, clocking that 2:03.84 when finishing second to Poland’s Joanna Jozwik in 2:02.97 in Lievin last Tuesday.

Power will next race in the 800m at the World Indoor Tour (Gold) in Torún, Poland on Wednesday, before focusing on the European Indoor Athletics Championships which take place in the same venue from March 5th-7th.

Also safely qualified for the European Indoors in Andrew Coscoran, the Dublin runner moving himself further up the Irish all-time indoor 1,500 metres list with a new personal best clocking, also in Lievin last Tuesday, running 3:37.20.

