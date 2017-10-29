Lewis Hamilton crowned world champion for a fourth time

Mercedes drives recovers from first lap collision to finish eighth in Mexican Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has been crowned Formula One world champion for a fourth time. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

Lewis Hamilton has been crowned Formula One world champion for a fourth time. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

 

Lewis Hamilton has been crowned Formula One world champion for a fourth time despite a stunning opening-lap collision with rival Sebastian Vettel at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished only eighth following the explosive turn-three incident, after which the British driver asked if Vettel had deliberately crashed into him.

The championship rivals both sustained damage in the collision as Hamilton’s Mercedes limped back to the pit lane with a right-rear puncture while Vettel stopped for repairs to his Ferrari’s broken front wing.

And although a determined Vettel fought back through the field to cross the line in fourth place, he fell well short of the victory he required to prevent Hamilton from winning the title with two rounds to spare.

Max Verstappen, who also banged wheels with Vettel in a frenetic start to Sunday’s race, took advantage of the first-lap mayhem to win from Valtteri Bottas with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen completing the podium places.

More to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.