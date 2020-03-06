Katie Taylor set for showdown with Amanda Serrano in May

Katie Taylor will put her status as undisputed lightweight champion on the line when she takes on the vaunted Amanda Serrano on May 2nd at the Manchester Arena.

The Irish fighter will return to the 135lb division and put her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO crowns on the line against Serrano, who has won world titles in seven weight categories.

“It’s a fight that seems to have been talked about for years so I’m just glad it’s finally on,” Taylor said of a fight that will be on the same bill as Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight clash against Alexander Povetkin.

Taylor added: “It’s a massive fight and one that I have been looking forward to for a long, long time,” Taylor added.

“I’ve been working hard in training camp in the US since the start of the year so it’s great have a date to focus on now and I can’t wait for May 2nd.”

Taylor became the unquestioned ruler at lightweight with a narrow points win over Delfine Persoon last June and took her professional record to 15-0 when stepping up to light-welterweight to claim the WBO title from Christina Linardatou last November.

Serrano (38-1-1, 28KOs) is arguably the toughest test of Taylor’s career, though, with the Puerto Rican winning world titles at super-flyweight, bantamweight, super-bantamweight, featherweight, super-featherweight, lightweight and light-welterweight.

“I’m happy we finally got this big fight made because both myself & Katie deserve to be in this position,” Serrano said. “While our fight could have been a main event, I’m still grateful it’s happening.

“I’m not going to talk down to Katie, as I know she won’t to me, so I’ll leave it at this: one thing that’s for sure is that we’ll both leave it all in the ring.”