Katie Taylor: ‘I’m definitely living the life of my dreams right now’

World champion returns home to Bray where young girls chant ‘We love you Katie’

Updated: 4 minutes ago
Sorcha Pollak in Bray

 

Thousands braved wind and rain on Friday evening for the homecoming celebration of undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor to her Bray hometown.

The four-belt boxing sensation took to a stage on the Bray seafront with her whole family as an audience filled with young girls screamed chants of ‘we love you Katie’.

“It’s incredible the support I’ve got here, even during the low times, the Rio Olympics, the support that I get from people in my town is absolutely incredible, it’s great to share the celebration with everyone,” Katie said before taking to the stage. “I’m definitely living the life of my dreams right now.”

Asked how she felt about having because an important role model for younger female boxers, Taylor said “this is what it’s all about really just seeing very boxing club in the country practice with female boxers and the talent coming up, they’re going to be superstars in sport.”

