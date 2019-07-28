Verstappen takes German Grand Prix after Hamilton crash hits his hopes

British driver finished 11th after he stopped to have front wing replaced

Lewis Hamilton crashes his Mercedes during the Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton crashes his Mercedes during the Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

 

Max Verstappen won a frenetic rain-hit German Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton crashed while on course for victory.

Hamilton appeared set to claim his eighth win of a dominant season before drama struck on lap 29 of 64 in a race which featured four safety car periods.

The British star, who had just stopped for dry rubber, ran off the road at a final corner which had claimed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc one lap earlier.

Hamilton had to stop for a new front wing and was stationary for more than 50 seconds as his Mercedes crew dashed around for spare parts.

He finished 11th, having also been hit with a five-second penalty for entering the pits on the wrong side of the bollard, and spun in the final stages too on a day to forget for the world champion.

Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the race as Red Bull engineers celebrate. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the race as Red Bull engineers celebrate. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Verstappen, who stopped five times in the most topsy-turvy of races, took the chequered flag to claim his second win of the campaign.

The Dutchman finished ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who fought back from last, and Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat. Racing Point’s Lance Stroll finished fourth.

On a miserable day for Mercedes at their home race, Valtteri Bottas crashed out at the first corner with eight laps remaining, while in the hunt for the podium.

Bottas’s spin brought a furious reaction from Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal banging both his fists on the table.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.