Ireland lose Netherlands T20 despite Simi Singh heroics

Simi Singh’s late unbeaten 57 on his T20 debut was not enough as Ireland fell just short of their victory chase in a four-run defeat to Holland in their Tri-Series match at Rotterdam.

Holland had posted 144 from 19.5 overs, captain Pieter Seelaar top-scoring with 36.

Ireland, though, looked set to be heading towards a comprehensive defeat at 63 for seven before India-born all-rounder Singh, who had earlier claimed three wickets, got them right back into the game as he struck three sixes and four fours in his 29-ball innings.

But needing six off the final delivery, Singh could only get a single.

Stuart Thompson and Peter Stirling scored 15 and 17 respectively at the top of the order but a failure from the middle order, with no-one else making double figures until number 10 Barry McCarthy (11no) joined Singh, put Ireland behind the eight ball until Singh’s aggressive knock gave them hope.

Tri-Nations T20 series (at Rotterdam): Netherlands 144 (19.5 ovs) (P Seelaar 36, B de Leede 33; S Singh 3-23, B McCarthy 3-26). Ireland 140-8 (20 ovs) (S Singh 57no, P Stirling 17; P Seelaar 3-25).

Netherlands won by 4 runs.