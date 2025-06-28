Munster’s versatile Tom Ahern hopes he can live up to ‘Slim Reaper’ moniker in summer Tests

Tom Ahern: 'I was buzzing when I got called up to the Six Nations, even though it was just a week.' Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

Simon Zebo refers to Tom Ahern as the “Slim Reaper” whenever the opportunity arises. Given the fusion of a slim, 6ft 9in build with a knack of scoring tries, it’s a moniker that fits.

US basketball great Kevin Durant beat Ahern to the nickname, but the American star is less well known in Youghal, Dungarvan and Waterpark circles.

Ahern is part of the Ireland squad for the two Test summer series in Georgia and Portugal. He’s been within arm’s reach of a first cap in the past only to be denied by injury. And it is that bedfellow that’s unfortunately looming in the background.

Connacht’s Josh Murphy has been called in to train with the Ireland squad in advance of next Wednesday’s departure to Georgia as Ahern looks to shake off a hamstring niggle. He’ll be managed carefully.

Two years at Irish under-20s and a place on the first Emerging Ireland tour underlined his potential. Being called up for the week leading into the Scotland match in the Six Nations this year provided not only a confidence boost, but Ahern also took some impetus back to Munster.

“It’s a fantastic, exceptional group and I was buzzing when I got called up to the Six Nations, even though it was just a week,” Ahern said.

“I was delighted to be up here, just working with the class coaches, class players, and it definitely gave me a bit of confidence to push on the rest of the season [in the hope] of ending up back here.”

The default setting for most players is to try to be philosophical about injuries, acknowledging these as a byproduct of playing sport.

In that respect, the 25-year-old is no different. Shoulder surgery, an ankle issue and concussion are just some of those hurdles he’s had to negotiate. He describes the setbacks “as tough moments”, but doesn’t dwell on them.

Life has taught him to surround himself with good, positive people as this helps in discarding disappointment as quickly as possible, whether that’s personal or from a team perspective.

There was an element of frustration to how Munster’s season finished, but there’s no worthwhile baggage to be carried forward.

Ahern’s rangy athleticism was honed initially in the GAA, playing football and hurling for his local club Ardmore, where there was a family background in the sport.

A summer camp in his mother’s hometown introduced him to rugby. He loved it and he kept playing in Youghal, Dungarvan and Waterpark, before being chosen for the Munster academy and provincial and national age-grade teams.

Munster's Tom Ahern scores a try in March's URC match against Connacht. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Last year he doubled up with Munster, playing in the backrow as well as secondrow, a versatility that has stood to him in much the same way as it has Tadhg Beirne or Ryan Baird.

Ahern didn’t have to look too far for help in broadening those horizons.

“I have good lads in Munster. I’ve got Pete [O’Mahony] who was very helpful towards my game when I was playing six. I have Leams [assistant coach Denis Leamy] as well, very helpful, so definitely a lot more comfortable playing [six] this season,” he said.

Ahern was asked whether there was large-scale similarity in detail between Munster and Ireland and what differences they were in terms of the two positions.

“I suppose down in Munster it’s a bit different from up here [with Ireland],” he said.

“I think up here everybody in the pack is kind of in the middle of the field working together. While back down in Munster it’s usually the two backrows are kind of holding the edges a bit more, so you’re playing [out wide] a bit more. So, it’s only really different down in Munster; up here whether you’re playing secondrow or backrow it’s similar enough.”

The Ardmore native is surrounded by several familiar faces in terms of the coaching team with Leamy and Mike Prendergast, and the tour captain, scrumhalf Craig Casey.

Ahern was also asked about Casey’s leadership qualities.

“He’s a fantastic leader on and off the field. There’s not a more dedicated man in this sport. All the stuff he does off the field goes unseen to most people, but he’s such a good leader, a good guy in general. He’s the perfect person for this tour because everybody gets behind him and there’s great energy around the place,” he said.

“Mike’s a class coach and I think he’s done very well since he’s been up here, same with Leams, same with Collie [Tucker, who also coached Ahern at Irish 20s]; I think they’ve all been fantastic. They’re all kind of just finding their bearings as well at the same time. It’s a new environment for all of them, but I think they’ve done an excellent job so far.”

Ahern will be keeping fingers crossed that the hamstring injury goes away. He deserves his chance to take a giant stride forward in career terms.