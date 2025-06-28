HSE launches urgent inquiry after two new ambulances catch fire

National Ambulance Service operations to the public are 'unaffected by the current precautionary measures'. Photograph: Niall Carson/ PA Wire

The HSE is carrying out an urgent investigation into why two new ambulances suddenly caught fire in recent days.

The two vehicles were different makes, models and types, but an initial technical examination had “identified a possible issue”, the HSE said. The matter is “now being urgently explored in further detail with vehicle suppliers”, it said.

It is understood the investigation will look at potential common links between the two ambulances.

The HSE said a serious incident management team was established after the fires, which took place last Saturday and last Thursday.

However, it said ambulance services for the public were not affected.

The HSE said a recently-commissioned emergency ambulance was destroyed by fire while parked adjacent to the ambulance station in Castlebar, Co Mayo, in the early hours of last Saturday, June 21st.

On Thursday, June 26th, a new community paramedic response vehicle awaiting entry to service went on fire in a commissioning facility in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

“Neither vehicle was in use at the time, no patients were affected and no staff were injured,” the HSE said.

“In line with health and safety requirements, all staff on duty have also been alerted to the two known incidents, requested to remain vigilant and reminded of current fire safety, vehicle evacuation, and incident reporting procedures,” it said.

National Ambulance Service (NAS) operations to the public are “unaffected by the current precautionary measures, which will remain under constant review”, the HSE added.

The NAS has 437 patient-carrying vehicles, including emergency and critical care ambulances and intermediate care vehicles.

The HSE said all NAS vehicles are subject to a crew inspection at the commencement of each shift, as well as a safety inspection every eight weeks.

It said all vehicles were constructed in line with the relevant national and EU standards, were serviced and maintained in line with manufacturers’ guidelines and are replaced after five years or 350,000km.

It said all staff receive training in fire safety and vehicle evacuation procedures.

Last year a HSE internal audit of the national ambulance fleet found that the budget allocation for last year was 50 per cent less than the service requires.

It identified that some emergency ambulances were being kept in service outside the recommended usage of five years, with 66 ambulances listed as five or six years old.