Ireland denied as Dutch dig in for draw at Malahide

Ireland moved back to the top of the ICC Intercontinental Cup table after their four-day match with Holland ended in a draw.

Holland were set 343 to win in Dublin after Ireland declared their second innings on 240 for seven, and the Dutch reached 186 for four at the close.

Captain Will Porterfield top-scored for Ireland with 108 from 140 balls and received solid support from Kevin O’Brien, who made 58 before he was run out.

Holland lost opener Wesley Barresi to Tim Murtagh for nought, but the visitors were settled by a 107-run partnership between Daniel ter Braak and Stephan Myburgh.

Two quick wickets after tea, including the departure of Myburgh for 85, gave Ireland hope they could force a victory.

But Ben Cooper (37 not out) and Peter Borren (25 not out) stood firm for Holland.

Ireland’s nine-point haul takes them eight clear of second-placed Afghanistan (81), who have a game in hand, with Holland 29 points further back in third spot.