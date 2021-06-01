Greta Streimikyte takes gold and sets new European record in Poland

Greta Streimikyte got Ireland off to the best possible start by winning the gold medal and setting a new European record over 1,500m at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Competing in the T13 1,500m, Streimikyte took the win in 4:29.38, ahead of Spain’s Izaskun Oses Ayucar, the Clonliffe Harriers runner repeating the European gold won in Berlin in 2018, while also winning bronze in 2016.

The Irish team in Poland boasts plenty more medal winners at Paralympic Games, World and European level including Michael McKillop, Mary Fitzgerald, Jordan Lee, David Leavy and Niamh McCarthy all part of the six-person team competing over the coming days.