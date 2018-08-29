Glandular fever forces Mark Cavendish to take break from cycling

Former world champion can take his time to recover for 2019 season

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Mark Cavendish: is to take an indefinite break from cycling after being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus, Team Dimension Data have announced. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Mark Cavendish: is to take an indefinite break from cycling after being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus, Team Dimension Data have announced. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

 

Mark Cavendish will take an enforced break from cycling after being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus, commonly known as glandular fever, for a second time in 18 months.

The 33-year-old has won 30 Tour de France stages, four behind the record held by Belgium’s Eddy Merckx.

His Team Dimension Data squad announced the news on Wednesday. Cavendish was also diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus in April 2017.

Cavendish last won a Tour stage in 2016 and was eliminated from this year’s race after missing the time limit on the mountainous 11th stage in the Alps.

He said: “I’ve been advised to take a period of total rest in order to fully recover.”

Team Dimension Data said Cavendish had been “unknowingly training and racing with EBV over recent months”.

The Manxman was first diagnosed with the virus, which is an illness associated with fever, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, and sometimes an enlarged spleen, in April 2017.

“This season I’ve not felt physically myself and despite showing good numbers on the bike I have felt that there’s been something not right,” Cavendish said.

“Given this and on the back of these medical results, I’m glad to now finally have some clarity as to why I haven’t been able to perform at my optimum level during this time.I’m now looking forward to taking the time necessary in order to get back to 100 per cent fitness before then returning to racing again at peak physical condition.”

Cavendish experienced disappointment in 2017, crashing out of the 2017 Tour sustaining a shoulder injury.

Following his elimination from this year’s Tour, he had been scheduled to ride for Great Britain earlier this month at the European Championships in Glasgow. However, he withdrew on “medical advice”.

It is unlikely the 2011 World Champion would have been in the Great Britain team for September’s Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, due to the mountainous nature of the course.

The event usually marks the end of the season and now Cavendish can take his time to recover for 2019.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.