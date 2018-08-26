Jenny Egan wins bronze medal at canoe sprint World Championships

Paddler took a bronze medal at the canoe marathon World Championships last year
Jenny Egan on her way to taking a bronze medal at the canoe sprint World Championships in Portugal. Photograph: Carolyn Cooper.

Jenny Egan took a bronze medal for Ireland in the K1 5,000 metres at the canoe sprint World Championships in Portugal. It was the first medal at this World Championships for the Ireland paddler.

Egan finished third behind Britain’s Lizzie Broughton and Maryna Litvinchuk, after an extraordinary fightback. “I didn’t get a good start and I fell back to 15th. I made my way up through the groups, chasing, chasing, chasing,” she said. She finally caught up to the top three and held her position.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” she told The Irish Times.

Egan took a bronze medal at the canoe marathon World Championships last year. She is staying in Portugal, as next up for her is this year’s event, which starts next month.

Your Comments
