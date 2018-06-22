Georgia Drummy will take part in Wimbledon junior competition

This will be Dubliner’s final year as a junior player and she’s ranked 39th in the world
Georgia Drummy will be competing in Wimbledon next month. Photograph: Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images

Ireland will have just one player at this year’s Wimbledon junior championships and no players in the men’s or women’s main events. Georgia Drummy will take part in the girl’s junior competition, which begins in the second week of the tournament.

The 18-year-old from Dublin played in this year’s French Open at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year, but was drawn against the third seed, Camila Osorio Serrano in her first round match which she lost 6-3, 6-3.

This will be Drummy’s final year as a junior player, where she currently holds a ranking of 39 in the world. The draw for the junior competition takes place on July 5th with the main men’s and women’s championships starting on July 2nd.

Drummy takes some good results into the grass season. She made the singles semi-finals of the Belgian International Junior Championships played on clay in June and got to the final of the International Spring Championships in Carson, USA in April on hard court.

The left hander is coached by Mandy Wilson of the Evert Tennis Academy. Drummy made history when she became the youngest Irish player to qualify for a Junior Grand Slam as 15-year-old. She competed at the Junior Australian Open after defeating USA’s Helen Abigail Altick in 2016.

