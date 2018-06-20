Ireland’s cricketers to play at least 140 matches under new FTP

Ireland will play at least 12 Test matches over the next four years, including one away to England next summer under the new world cricket Future Tours Programme that was unveiled on Wednesday.

The Test against England was not part of the 137 games listed for Ireland to play up until February 2023, but the Test is set to to take place at Lord’s next July in between the final of the 50-overs World Cup and the start of Australia’s Ashes series against England, a match that will kick-off the beginning of the new World Test Championship.

Ireland will not play in that event but will play at least another 12 Test matches in the four years from 2019, including an away match against Sri Lanka in February 2020 and a home Test against New Zealand in July 2022.

The bulk of Ireland’s FTP programme will be taken up by limited overs cricket, with 62 One-Day Internationals and 63 Twenty20 Internationals, playing 10 of the other 11 full member nations; the exception being Australia. The period also includes two World Twenty20 Championships in the space of 13 months, in Australia in October 2020 and India in November 2021 and two qualifiers for those events.

Cricket Ireland will also look to add to the fixture list by organising bilateral series against fellow full member countries and those from Associate level.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom, was delighted at the release of the FTP.

“From the moment we were granted full membership of the ICC, two of the key priorities for Cricket Ireland were to play our first Test match and to negotiate a multi-format fixture schedule as part of the FTP.

“We have now delivered both – and we believe the players and fans of Irish cricket will be excited by the comprehensive programme ahead.

“We are looking at a minimum of 140 men’s matches across the three formats from 2018 to early 2023, both home and away.”

Ireland’s FTP Schedule 2018

Jun: (h) v India home 2xT20

Aug: (h) v Afghanistan 3xODI, 3xT20



2019

Feb: (a) v Afghanistan 1xT; 5xODI; 3xT20

May: (h) v England (ODI); v Bangladesh 3xODI; (tbc) v Bangladesh & Afghanistan 2xODI

June: (h) v Zimbabwe 3xODI, 3xT20 October: (tbc) World T20 qualifier

2020

Jan: (a) v West Indies 3xODI 3xT20

Feb: (a) v Sri Lanka 1T Mar: (a) v Afghanistan 1xT 3xT20

Apr: (a) v Zimbabwe 1T 5T20

May: (h) v Bangladesh 1xT 3xODI 3xT20

Jun: (h) v New Zealand 3xODI 2xT20

Aug: (h) v Afghanistan 3xT20; (h) v Pakistan 2xT20

Sep: (a) v Eng 3xODI Oct: World T20, Australia.

2021

Jan: (a) v Afghanistan 1xT 3xODI 3xT20

Jun: (h) v South Africa 3xODI 3xT20; (a) v Netherlands 3xODI

Aug: (h) v Zimbabwe 1xT 3xODI 5xT20

Oct: (a) v Afghanistan 3xT20 Nov: World T20, India.

2022

Jan: (a) v West Indies 3xODI 3xT20

Feb: (tbc) World Cup qualifier

Apr: (a) v Zimbawe 1xT 5xODI 3xT20

Jul: (h) v New Zealand 1xT 3xODI

Aug: (h) v Afghanistan 1xT 3xODi 3xT20; (h) v South Africa 2xODI

Oct: (a) v Bangladesh 1xT 3xODI 3xT20



2023

Feb: (a) v Sri Lanka and South Africa 2xODI