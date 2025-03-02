‘That’s not Gaelic football’: Meath’s Robbie Brennan says new rules making ‘mess’ of the game

Meath manager Robbie Brennan believes the FRC rules are making a mess of Gaelic football, despite his side benefiting from a controversial last-gasp goal to beat Westmeath on Sunday.

Westmeath argue Conor Duke’s match-winning strike didn’t beat the buzzer, claiming the ball was kicked after the hooter sounded at Cusack Park.

While Dermot McCabe was visibly angry and frustrated afterwards, Brennan was more outspoken on the new rules than his Lake County counterpart.

The Meath boss said there was confusion beforehand as to whether the hooter system would even be operational for the Division 2 derby in Mullingar.

“At the start of the match there was a hooter, then there wasn’t a clock, then the clock wasn’t working, then it was working. It’s a mess like, it’s a mess,” said Brennan.

“The clock is at the other end (of the pitch for the last play of the game), players aren’t sure (what time is left). It’s a bit of a joke.”

Having watched the rules in action for five games now, Brennan has massive concerns.

“My own honest opinion, not with my Meath manager hat (on), is that they’ve lost the run of what we are trying to do.

“The whole idea here was to try protect the game and we’re not doing that – that’s not Gaelic football.

“You check a score at half-time of a game and it’s 17-0 to somebody, it’s a joke to be honest with you the way it’s gone. It’s a mix of outdoor basketball with a breeze, soccer style defending with 11 behind the ball in zonal stuff, and a bit of rugby thrown in for a few scrums around the middle.

“I don’t like it, it’s not Gaelic football.”

Brennan is also sceptical as to whether the FRC will take on-board feedback from managers and other parties.

“There are a load emails going around – fill in this form and fill in that form – but I’d say it’s a bit like voting; the decision will be made no matter what,” he added.

“God forbid we might have Gaelic football back again instead of a mix of soccer, basketball and rugby. But I doubt the way things are going that they’ll be changing a whole pile, unfortunately.”

McCabe questioned several decisions made by referee Barry Judge but, despite Duke’s contentious late goal, said Westmeath are unlikely to seek any recourse in terms of appealing the final result.

Westmeath manager Dermot McCabe. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“No, I wouldn’t think so. There is no point crying over sour milk, we are not that type of people but it will just be interesting to see what is said and done on this,” said McCabe.

“It’s fine when the hooter goes in Croke Park but when you have a passionate crowd, local derby, you’d want a very good hooter.”

McCabe has questioned some of the rules in the past and, like Brennan, he too has doubts over the current regulations.

“There are so many uncertainties, it’s so difficult.

“It’s so unfair on referees, there are so many variables that are happening every time a person touches the ball – it’s so difficult to manage that.

“If we all make 10 per cent of mistakes, and I do make them as well, we are after increasing the calls referees have to make so we are after increasing the number of mistakes that could potentially occur – that’s players, coaches, referees and officials. It’s just so difficult now.”

Meath’s last-gasp victory sees them share the top spot in Division 2 alongside Roscommon and Monaghan, while Westmeath remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

“That is what Meath teams do, that is how we normally go after these things,” added Brennan of the late goal.

“We are never beaten and never buried, no matter how bad or good we are playing, and those who were old enough to be there in 1991 would remember those things.”