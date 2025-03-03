‘If my smears had been read correctly, I would not have developed cervical cancer’

“I never had any symptoms at all, but have always been religious about going for my smear tests as, ever since [former English personality] Jade Goody was diagnosed with cervical cancer, I made a vow to always stay on top of it,” says Lyn Fenton.

“I always had a high CIN [cervical intraepithelial neoplasia – which refers to abnormal changes of the cells that line the cervix] in my smear tests so was having them done yearly. But I never thought I would actually develop cancer, and looking back, I actually thought that they were somehow preventing cancer. I suppose I didn’t really think too much about it and just did what I was told.

“This was an error on my part as I had been consistently getting CIN 3 results, but for four years [2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012], results had been negative. Then, when they [medics] were looking at my cervix [in 2015] they could see that what they were looking at did not match what the smear results said, so they scheduled me for a Lletz procedure [Lletz stands for large loop excision of the transformation zone]. Something told me it would not be painful, but it was actually very uncomfortable and I discovered afterwards that the reason for this was that they were removing a cancerous tumour.

“I wasn’t told anything about this at the time, but the tumour was sent away for testing and then I was called back for another appointment. I didn’t think anything about it, but was brought into the office where I met with a consultant who told me that biopsies were taken during the Lletz procedure and that the results showed they were cancerous.”

The mother-of-two says she was “totally in shock” and “absolutely floored” with the news and was told that she could either have a hysterectomy or “conservative management”, which was a case of “waiting and seeing”.

It was a lot to take in.

“I had come to the appointment on my own and was told to go home and think about what I wanted to do,” she says. “I drove the 30km home, collected my two children, who were young at the time, and by the time I got to my husband, I was like a ghost. He was also in total shock and very upset that I hadn’t been advised to bring someone with me to hear this news. I had been given no information, other than it was caught early, whatever that meant. Then, a week later, I went to see my doctor about having a hysterectomy as I didn’t want the cancer growing inside me, any or possibly all of it, metastasising.”

The 52-year-old, who lives in Co Kerry with her husband Michael and their two sons, underwent a hysterectomy in July 2015 and recovered well, feeling as though she had “dodged a bullet”.

But, a few years later, she discovered that there was more to her story than she had originally thought.

“I was very grateful that it was caught early and that I was cancer free,” she says. “But fast forward to 2019 and my world was turned upside down when I found out that I was part of the CervicalCheck failure – basically that four smears (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012) which had been reported as being clear, when in fact they were not, had high grade changes and cancer in them – so if my smears had been read correctly, I would not have developed cancer.

“I felt as though the rug had been pulled from under me, but as a result of the scandal, CervicalCheck has changed the way that testing is done. Now, because of changes which have been made and also the scoping inquiry done by Dr Gabriel Scally, Ireland is in a better place cervical cancer-wise. We are actually on track to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040, which in my lifetime will be a very emotional achievement, and what happened to me and many others will not happen to any other woman in Ireland.”

Despite her experience, the farmer and qualified carer, who is a member of CervicalCheck patient support group 221+ and the HSE’s cervical cancer elimination strategy group, and is also an ambassador for the Marie Keating Foundation, urges women to make sure to be vigilant when it comes to cancer and to attend all screening appointments.

“Screening saves lives, so I would encourage women to attend screening when advised to do so. Also, vaccinate young people, both boys and girls. HPV causes, head, neck, throat, vaginal, anal, penile, cervical cancer, so it’s important to vaccinate against this before sexual activity begins – this is why it is offered to 12-year-olds in school. If you have symptoms such as bleeding, pain, a lump or anything which is not normal for you, then go to your GP. There is so much information out there on HPV, vaccination and cervical cancers, so read up and be informed. Screening saves lives.”

Bernie Carter, assistant director of nursing and manager of the corporate wellness programme at the Marie Keating Foundation says 99 per cent of all cervical cancer is HPV related, with the prospect of eliminating cervical cancer entirely in Ireland a real possibility.

“Ireland publicly committed in January 2023 to the WHO’s global initiative to eliminate cervical cancer,” she says. “It is one of the first countries in the world to do so and is on target to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040. However, this does not mean eradication of cervical cancer, as elimination is defined as less than four cases of cervical cancer per 100,000 – and this would make cervical cancer rare.

“Ireland’s rate is currently 10.4 cases per 100,000 and to achieve elimination, the country must meet the following targets:

90 per cent of girls vaccinated against HPV by age 15.

70 per cent of women screened by age 35 and again by age 45.

90 per cent of people identified with cervical disease treated.

“The HSE’s cervical cancer elimination strategy group is working closely together to help make this a reality. We can do this through HPV vaccination, HPV cervical screening and effective treatment of high grade abnormal cervical disease.

“The HPV vaccine protects against nine types of HPV, but it does not protect from all types of HPV. So there is still a risk of getting cervical cancer and this is why screening is important and it is also important for parents to ensure they have all the information they need before making key decisions linked to the healthcare of their child.”

