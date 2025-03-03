Howden Ireland, the insurance-to-mortgages broking company, sees further opportunities for small deals in the general insurance market after a wave of industry consolidation in recent years, according to its chief executive. Photograph: iStock

Lloyds Banking Group has said it will pay the UK government £975 million (€1.12 billion) of disputed back taxes tied to the winding down of its unit in the Republic during the crisis, even as it appeals a recent tribunal decision that the money is owed.

However, the London-based group will account for the payment as a so-called current tax asset, as it holds to the view that the money is not owed and will ultimately be returned. Joe Brennan has the details

Any move to fully implement tariffs by US President Donald Trump will have a clear and immediate impact on global markets, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) warned, and would likely hit economic growth worldwide.

Up to now the Trump administration has threatened tariffs on goods from the US and Canada while implementing a levy on certain goods from China. Peter Flanagan reports.

The Muskian idea of asking people to list their five biggest accomplishments is also imperfect, writes Pilita Clark in her Monday column.

Even if you don’t work for an organisation in the sights of a volatile billionaire, you might well over-egg what you do each week.

And again, unless your job involves achieving measurable targets in, say, sales, production or shipping, it would be hard to know exactly how well your bullet-pointed tasks had been executed.

Howden Ireland, the insurance-to-mortgages broking company, sees further opportunities for small deals in the general insurance market after a wave of industry consolidation in recent years, according to its chief executive.

The UK-owned company, which entered Republic through acquisition in 2019 under the Aston Lark name, has agreed four bolt-on transactions so far this year, bringing the total to 33, writes Joe Brennan

In response to the commitment to an annual reduction of 7 per cent in GHG emissions to 2030, the focus is firmly on the national cattle herd – the primary source of emissions from agriculture, writes economic consultant Brendan Kearney in our Business Opinion slot.

Whether the reduction in numbers comes from the dairy or beef herds is an important matter; whereas the beef sector is experiencing a gradual and persistent decline and its operators are crucially dependent on direct payments, the dairy herd has expanded by more than one-third since the ending of the dairy quota in 2015 and has led the intensification of agriculture here.

Specialist builder Mercury Engineering is cutting 40 workers from part of its Irish operation through this year as contracts wind down in computer chip giant Intel’s base here.

Dublin-based Mercury builds data centres, pharmaceutical, hi-tech and other manufacturing plants, for clients in Ireland and Europe, writes Barry O’Halloran

Irish manufacturers recorded a sustained rise in production volumes in February, with growth accelerating to its fastest for 12 months, according to AIB.

The AIB Irish manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.9 from a reading of 51.3 for the previous month, the bank said. Joe Brennan reports

Ireland has enough bedrooms to solve the housing crisis “three times over,” according to Cairn Homes boss Michael Stanley. At the launch of the home builder’s latest annual results, he conducted a back-of-the-envelope calculation, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy in his weekly column.

Assuming there are 2.1 million housing units in the State (mainly three and four-bed homes) that means there are roughly 6.7 million bedrooms for a population of 5.3 million, he said.

A couple ask Dominic Coyle what are the tax implications if they lend money to their daughter so that she can buy tem out of shared ownership of a house.

