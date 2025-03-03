Denis Walsh: Phenomenal Salah defying the ravages of time

Mohamed Salah: The 30 goals he has scored in all competitions so far this season is already five more than last year, while he has also has contributed 22 assists, Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Stanley Matthews was 41 when he won the inaugural Ballon d’Or in 1956.

His defiance of age and decay had been part of his mystique for so many years, that forecasting the end of Matthews had become a treacherous business. In May of that season England hosted Brazil at Wembley and there was a rumble of dissent in the English press about Matthews’ selection.

In the event, England won 4-2 and Matthews was instrumental in three of the goals. Much like Mo Salah now, Matthews rarely spoke to reporters, and only when he had something to get off his chest.

“Too old,” he said after the Brazil game. “Do you know, there have been times when I’ve read that, and I’ve wanted to tear the paper across!”

The poker table bluff between Liverpool and Salah over a new contract has many components but age is central to it. Keeping Salah would run contrary to Liverpool’s strategy for recruitment and regeneration. In June he will turn 33, which makes him the second oldest player in the Liverpool squad, just over a year younger than Virgil van Dijk.

It would seem to be against the laws of nature that a player could be as good as ever in their early 30s, but in modern sport everything is measured and quantified and the naked eye has been reduced to an unreliable witness.

In Salah’s case, the numbers are staggering. The 30 goals that he has scored in all competitions so far this season is already five more than last year, with Liverpool guaranteed to play at least 13 more games. Even more remarkably he has contributed 22 assists, which is already nine more than last year.

The goal and assist that he contributed against Manchester City was the 11th time this season that he has managed to do both in the same game in the Premier League. No other player in Europe’s top five leagues has recorded such a stat since Lionel Messi for Barcelona 10 years ago. After the Man City game, Arne Slot praised his defensive work too: an afternoon of art and labour.

He has taken 101 shots this season, 53 of them on target; in the whole of last season he had 114 shots, 56 on target. If he stays injury-free he’s going to obliterate those numbers, and, for Salah, being fit and available is a facilitator of his brilliance. For Liverpool only Van Dijk has played more game time in the Premier League this season and the difference is just 35 minutes. His durability and his productivity are extraordinary.

And yet, he might be allowed to leave.

Just like everything else in modern football, the impact of ageing has been measured and quantified too. In 2022 the findings of a forensic study were published in the Journal for Medicine and Sport. Using a computerised tracking system, data was collected from 154 players in La Liga over seven seasons, involving 14,092 individual match observations.

The granular conclusions were unsurprising. Year on year, the players that were tracked covered less ground and made fewer high intensity efforts. From season to season none of the numbers were dramatic, but its greatest effect was cumulative. It was compound interest in reverse.

The report quoted conclusions from other studies which found that, in elite leagues, forwards peaked at 25, two years earlier than defenders or midfielders. It might not be coincidental that when Salah was 25, he scored 44 goals for Liverpool in the greatest season of his life. But how does that explain this season, seven years later, when he is on course to produce the second-best statistics of his career?

“Additionally, recent studies examining match physical performance showed that players over 30 years perform significantly lower in the total distance covered, high-intensity activities, sprint distance and the number of accelerations and decelerations,” the study continued.

Liverpool will have their own data on Salah. What they must weigh up is the value they place on an outlier. Whatever they decide will be a gamble. For how much longer can Salah outrun time? How much are they prepared to pay to find out?

In the modern game there is an exclusive club of outliers, to which Salah belongs. When Cristiano Ronaldo was Salah’s age, he scored 44 goals for Real Madrid; Lionel Messi scored 38 goals for Barcelona; Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 41 goals for Paris St German; Robert Lewandowski scored 48 goals for Bayern Munich.

They all continued for years afterwards. Ronaldo turned 40 last month, and has scored 10 goals in last nine appearances for Portugal; at 36 years of age Lewandowski has scored 33 goals for Barcelona already this season; Ibrahimovic didn’t retire until he was 41. It is certain that Salah is targeting that kind of longevity.

But Liverpool’s judgement of who to let go and when has been remarkably sound over the last decade or so. During Jurgen Klopp’s time as manager 81 players left the club; scrolling through the names now, perhaps only Dominic Solanke turned out to be a better player somewhere else later on, but that development took years and he still wouldn’t be a Liverpool player now. Others, such as Harry Wilson and Neco Williams, found their level.

Philipe Coutinho was sold for £142 million and was never the same player again. When Liverpool allowed Sadio Mane to join Bayern Munich he had just hit 30 and in his last season at Anfield he had scored 23 goals. Not everyone was convinced it was a smart move. In Germany, Mane flopped. By generating £35 million on his sale, Liverpool had beaten the market.

If Salah leaves, it will be on a free transfer, though. If he stays Liverpool will have to break their rules about wages and contract extensions for a player of his age.

On Friday, Liverpool reported pretax losses of £57 million for the previous financial year. Salah’s annual salary is reported to be £18 million. Can they afford another couple of years at that rate, or greater? Absolutely.

Would that be a chance worth taking? Football is a cold business run by numbers. Liverpool’s actuaries will have a number to describe the risk. They must ignore it.

And, by the way, Stanley Matthews played until he was 50.