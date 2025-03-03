Microsoft to receive IDA Ireland special recognition award

Microsoft, which employs more than 4,000 people in the Republic of Ireland, is to be recognised for the contribution the company has made to Ireland over the past four decades with an award from IDA Ireland.

The company will receive the special recognition award at a ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House later today. Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith will accept the award on behalf of the company, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, IDA Ireland chairman Feargal O’Rourke and the agency’s chief executive Michael Lohan attending the event.

The award highlights the contribution multinationals have made to Ireland over the years.

The US tech company has built up its business in Ireland from a handful of employees in 1985 to a staff of thousands working across areas that include software development, engineering, data centres, finance, operations and sales and marketing service for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Microsoft joins a list of high-profile companies that have received the award. Apple was the first recipient of the special recognition award, with Google and Pfizer Ireland receiving it in recent years.