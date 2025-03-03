Business

Microsoft to receive IDA Ireland special recognition award

Event will take place in Dublin later today

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President at Microsoft. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Ciara O'Brien
Mon Mar 03 2025 - 06:01

Microsoft, which employs more than 4,000 people in the Republic of Ireland, is to be recognised for the contribution the company has made to Ireland over the past four decades with an award from IDA Ireland.

The company will receive the special recognition award at a ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House later today. Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith will accept the award on behalf of the company, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, IDA Ireland chairman Feargal O’Rourke and the agency’s chief executive Michael Lohan attending the event.

The award highlights the contribution multinationals have made to Ireland over the years.

The US tech company has built up its business in Ireland from a handful of employees in 1985 to a staff of thousands working across areas that include software development, engineering, data centres, finance, operations and sales and marketing service for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Microsoft joins a list of high-profile companies that have received the award. Apple was the first recipient of the special recognition award, with Google and Pfizer Ireland receiving it in recent years.

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist

