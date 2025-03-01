Plans to base combat jets at Shannon airport at annual cost of €100m

The Saab Gripen F fighter jet is used by some of Ireland's fellow EU member states. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

The Government’s planned acquisition of combat jets would cost up between €60 million and €100 million a year, according to a preliminary analysis by defence planners.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris said yesterday he is now “convinced” of need for Ireland to acquire combat jet aircraft” to “deter and detect” airborne threats as part of a massive increase in defence spending.

The Fine Gael leader made the remarks as he outlined plans to “aggressively” increase the capabilities of the Defence Forces.

He has requested Department of Defence officials to prepare costings, action plans and timelines for a tripling of Ireland’s defence budget, which would bring it in line with similarly sized small European Union countries.

The Irish Times has learned Defence Forces planners have already put together preliminary cost estimates for the acquisition of military jets for an “air policing” role designed to respond quickly to potential threats.

Under the proposals, the new air force would operate at least eight combat aircraft, the minimum number required to provide a 24/7 air policing capacity. However, ideally, it will possess between 12 and 14.

The aircraft will be based at Shannon Airport where they will share the runway with civilian aircraft. The runway at the Air Corps headquarters in Baldonnell, Co Dublin, is considered too short to accommodate combat jets.

A base in Shannon will also shorten response times and save on fuel as the aircraft are expected to mainly operate over the western approaches to Ireland.

Under these preliminary plans, the aircraft will be maintained by specialised civilian companies rather than Defence Forces technicians.

Initial training of pilots would almost certainly have to take place overseas.

The plan’s cost estimates range from €60 million to €100 million per year over between 20 and 25 years, a figure which includes the initial acquisition cost of the aircraft.

These estimates are dependent on the number and type of aircraft purchased and their eventual service life. They translate to total final costs of between €1.2 billion and €2.5 billion over the aircrafts' lifespan.

It is understood officials have also started examining the acquisition of fighter jets for the purpose of air safety regulation.

Mr Harris warned yesterday much has to happen before such aircraft can be acquired. This includes the installation of primary radar systems to detect airborne threats, a project which is ongoing and due to be completed by 2028.

Mr Harris said he was convinced of the case for an air combat-capable air force due to the “volatile” geopolitical environment.

“We’re living in a geopolitical environment that is volatile, that is different, and we have a lot of catching up to do.”

The military needs to be able to “deter and detect” threats. “I think there are sensible things for any modern European country to do, and in fact, I think it’s a very important step.”

The move will not affect Ireland’s “proud” policy of military neutrality, the Tánaiste said.

“There are no plans, ambitions or aspirations to change that. It’s valued by the Irish people. It’s valued by the Government of Ireland.

“But actually being militarily neutral doesn’t allow you recuse yourself from conversations about appropriate levels of investment in defence.”