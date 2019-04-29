Gary Wilson returns to Ireland squad for England encounter

Stuart Thompson and Barry McCarthy also named in 14-strong squad

Gary Wilson returns to the Ireland squad after missing the winter with a condition that affected his eyesight. Photograph: Rowland White/Inpho

Gary Wilson has been recalled to the Ireland squad for Friday’s one-day international against England at Malahide.

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper and batsman missed the series against Afghanistan after being diagnosed with an eyesight problem.

Bowler Stuart Thompson has also been brought back into the squad, while Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker are in line for their ODI debuts, while Barry McCarthy is also named among a 14-strong side that will be captained by William Porterfield.

The Ireland squad named on Monday will also play the opening round of games in the Tri-Nations series against the West Indies in Clontarf next Sunday and Bangladesh back in Malahide on Thursday, May 9th.

The selectors will then name a squad for the final two round-robin games and a potential Tri-Nations final appearance, also taking into consideration the performances of the Ireland Wolves side in their one-off 50-overs encounter with Bangladesh at The Hills Cricket Club in Skerries next Sunday (11.45am).

“The return of Gary Wilson to the squad is a boost, after missing the Afghanistan series through injury, adding lower order experience, and Stuart Thompson’s all-round seam bowling gives us options,”said Ireland chair of selectors Andrew White.

“The selectors were also impressed with the form and consistent improvement of Barry McCarthy over recent times. Not only is Barry’s bowling at a much better place than it was this time last year, the work he has put in over the off season has been testament to his professional approach.

“The reason we have only confirmed a squad for the first half of the Tri-Series is to give the selectors the opportunity to take into consideration the performances in the Wolves fixture and also in case there are any changes to pitch conditions.”

IRELAND (squad for ODI v England and opening two rounds of Tri-Nations series against West Indies and Bangladesh): William Porterfield capt), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.

IRELAND WOLVES (v Bangladesh, The Hills CC, Milverton, Skerries, Sunday, May 5th, 11.45am): Harry Tector (capt), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, Peter Chase, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Neil Rock, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Craig Young.

