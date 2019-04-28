Eliud Kipchoge wins record fourth London Marathon

Mo Farah ended a week in which he was savaged by one distance running great by being blown away by another.

Farah was bidding to win the Virgin Money London Marathon for the first time, but he could not live with the extraordinary Eliud Kipchoge who romped to a record fourth victory.

Farah’s preparations were marred by Wednesday’s explosive row with former distance star Haile Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in the hotel owned by the retired Ethiopian.

Gebrselassie, 46, responded to Farah’s claims with an astonishing statement alleging “multiple reports of disgraceful conduct” by the four-time Olympic champion and his entourage.

Farah’s camp insisted the unwelcome headlines would not affect the 36-year-old, and there was certainly no disgrace in finishing fifth in a time of two hours, five minutes and 39 seconds.

But talk of overhauling Kenyan Kipchoge proved fanciful from around the 14-mile mark, when the 34-year-old put his foot on the gas.

Kipchoge, winner in 2015, 2016 and last year, smashed his own course record in a time of two hours, two minutes and 37 seconds.

Already the world record holder, Kipchoge won in the second fastest time ever ahead of Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun.

In the women’s race, Brigid Kosgei of Kenya went one better than last year with victory.

David Weir’s bid to win a ninth men’s wheelchair race ended in disappointment.

The 39-year-old six-time Paralympic gold medalist, competing in his 20th London Marathon, finished fifth as Dan Romanchuk triumphed.

The women’s wheelchair race was comfortably won by Manuela Schar of Switzerland.