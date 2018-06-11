First of 12 new rigid inflatables for fishery protection launched

The first of 12 new state-of-the-art rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) for use as fisheries protection vessels around Ireland coastal zone and larger inland lakes, was launched this month by the Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries Seán Kyne.

Following a competitive tendering process, the new model is the Delta 780HX maritime protection RIB, designed and built by UK-based company Delta Power Services of Stockport. There were no applications from Irish vessel-building companies.

An expert team to review the tender applications included fisheries personnel and representatives from the RNLI and the Irish Water Safety Association. The 12 new RIBs will be named in sequence from Delta 1 through to Delta 12.

Trials took place in Southampton in mid-April before delivery for crew familiarisation and training in Crosshaven, Co Cork.

The new RIBs will be crewed by fully trained and warranted fisheries protection officers, who also carry the remit to board suspect vessels as required. Delta 1 will be based in Letterkenny and entered service on June 1st.

At present, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has 23 RIBs, the youngest of which was built in 2006. Also, a number of smaller vessels continue to be utilised for fisheries protection on Ireland’s lakes, rivers and estuaries, including kayaks, jet skis, electro-fishing and research boats.

“The launch of this first vessel marks the Government’s commitment to augmenting IFI’s capabilities for protecting valuable inland fisheries species as they migrate offshore and enhancing protection in larger inland lakes. The new RIBs will be phased in over a number of years, replacing the current ageing fleet, at a total cost of €3.3 million,” the Minister of State said.

Minister of State at the Department of Culture Joe McHugh said: “The new model is a single boat patrol vessel with an average of three crew. It is also a substantially more sophisticated vessel with an overall length of 7.80m, and licensed by the Marine Survey Office to operate to 12 miles. This offers the additional capacity to assist the emergency services, if requested.”

Corrib early mornings ‘exceptional’

Corrib has been producing some great fish over the past few weeks, particularly for the early risers. Larry McCarthy of Corrib View Lodge said the anglers’ curse had arrived and the early-morning fishing was exceptional.

Starting his 4.30am shifts it has been “unbelievable” caenis action each morning, he said. Fishing for a few hours with his son John they caught 10 fish to 4.5lb and with Anne McWilliams boated four good fish on her first caenis morning.

Grilse are starting to appear in more numbers in Galway, although the hot weather is making life difficult. As Moycullen angler Neil Spellacy said: “I nearly cooked in the waders!”

The Erriff got a welcome drop of rain last Sunday and anglers took advantage, although more rain is desperately needed throughout Connemara.

Accessible fishing competition

The Irish Wheelchair Association, in partnership with IFI and Roscommon County Council, recently hosted a national two-day angling competition for people with disabilities along the river Suck in Co Roscommon.

The popular annual event, organised by Cuisle Respite Holiday Centre, saw over 30 anglers competing at the river’s 31 accessible fishing bays, each with safe access and a secure waters-edge suitable for wheelchairs.

Overall winners on the day were Ger Keogh from Limerick and Mark McKnight from Belfast.

Jean Coleman of Cuisle respite holiday centre said: “Angling is an ideal sporting and recreational activity for people with physical disabilities as it presents fewer barriers and more opportunities for people with limited mobility.”

Fisheries director Amanda Mooney added: “IFI, through its sponsorship scheme, is delighted to support and provide assistance to the Cuisle angling event at Ballinapark. The event promotes the use of the extensive all-access facility adjacent to the Cuisle Centre at Donamon.”

To organise a holiday with the centre, telephone 090-666 2277, email cuisle@iwa.ie or visit cuisle.com.

Sea trout course in Waterford

Prof Ken Whelan and Jason O’Riordan will be running a sea trout course in the Waterford area on the Munster Blackwater and river Colligan on Saturday, July 7th.

A choice of venues, including estuaries, will be available in order to demonstrate different tactics and also to deal with varying river conditions.

The course will explain and demonstrate sea trout biology; tackle selection and tactics; night-time fly fishing; wet and dry fly fishing; streamer fishing and saltwater estuarine fishing for sea trout.

The cost of the one-day course is €120 and covers beat fees. However, participants will need a salmon licence. Guiding will also be available at a reduced rate on Sunday, July 8th. To book: email ken@kenwhelan.info or telephone 086-783-5900.

Chartreuse Cascade available

The Chartreuse Cascade is a firm favourite with salmon anglers for fresh running fish. To avail of the pattern, contact fly-tyer Jimmy Tyrrell at irishflycraft@gmail.com or 086-845 1257.

angling@irishtimes.com