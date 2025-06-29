Live GAA updates: Meath face Galway before Armagh and Kerry battle for last All-Ireland SFC semi-final spot

Fixtures:

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Meath v Galway, Croke Park, 1.45pm (RTÉ)

Armagh v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm (RTÉ)

Inside Gaelic Games: The weekly GAA newsletter from The Irish Times

And here’s Seán Moran’s previews of the quarter-finals too.

[All-Ireland SFC quarter-final previews: Top teams about to be thinned out with big names in the firing line]

This weekend’s quarter-finals mark another high point of a season where championship football has captured the imagination in a way it hadn’t for quite some time. Seán Moran discusses the quarter-finals, as well as how the FRC have breathed life back into the sport.

[Turnstiles click for a game transformed and the most open championship in decades]

Kerry face Armagh in a heavyweight clash at Croker today. Dean Rock remembers another time when Kerry came up to the capital as underdogs in a quarter-final; 2009’s hammering of Dublin. However there’s a big difference between then and now, he says: "The core problem for Kerry is that they don’t have enough players operating at the very highest level."

[Dean Rock: Kerry’s problem is the calibre of player in the squad. Everything hinges on David Clifford]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second set of All-Ireland quarter-finals at Croke Park. Galway face Meath (throw-in 1:45pm), and Armagh will play Kerry (throw-in 4:00pm) in a rematch of last year’s semi-final classic.

There were flashes of brilliance all through yesterday’s quarter-finals, but Donegal and Tyrone both managed to come through by decent margins. Neutrals will be hoping that today’s games are a bit tighter in the last few minutes. It promises to be a great day of football, with big crowds expected at GAA HQ for the double-header.