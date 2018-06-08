Ireland’s Dan Martin wins stage five of Criterium du Dauphine

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas took the yellow jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine as Irish rider Dan Martin claimed stage five victory.

Martin (Team Emirates) held off Thomas after making a late attack on the 2.7-kilometre climb to the Valmorel ski resort in France.

Thomas’ second place was enough to take over top spot of the general classification standings from team-mate Gianni Moscon, while fellow Briton Adam Yates finished third to climb up to sixth overall.

Moscon, who started the day six seconds ahead of his team-mates Thomas and Michal Kwiatkowski, fell away after Movistar’s Marc Soler made the first attack on the climb to the finish.

Martin, Thomas, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Romain Bardet (AG2R) were among those able to respond to the move, before Martin surged clear solo.

Thomas dropped the rest as he tried to pursue Martin, but the Irishman held on to take victory by four seconds and move up to 14th overall, two minutes 26 seconds behind the leader.

Thomas has an advantage of one minute and nine seconds from BMC Racing’s Damiano Caruso and Moscon with two stages left of the event, while Yates is a further nine seconds adrift.

Positions UCI World Tour: Criterium du Dauphine, France

Leading Positions after Stage 5: Grenoble — Valmorel, 130.5km: 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3hrs 21mins 19secs, 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky at 04secs, 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott at 15secs, 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgroheat 16secs, 5 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits, 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale at same time, 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team at 24secs, 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin at same time, 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert at 26secs, 10 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo, 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale, 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors, 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team at same time, 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale at 39secs, 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ at 42secs, 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida at 59secs, 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors at 01min 02secs, 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky at 01min 05secs, 19 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ at same time, 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo at 01min 07secs

Selected Others: 51 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors at 08mins 09secs, 104 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data at 15mins 27secs, 127 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky at 16mins 23secs, 132 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe at same time

General Classification after Stage 5: 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17hrs 16mins 53secs, 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team at 01min 09secs, 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky at same time, 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors at 01min 10secs, 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky at 01min 15secs, 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott at 01min 18secs, 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale at 01min 53secs, 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors at 02mins 03secs, 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team at 02mins 10secs, 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe at 02mins 23secs, 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin at 02mins 24secs, 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal, 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale at same time, 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates at 02mins 26secs, 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale at 02mins 30secs, 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo at 03mins 14secs, 17 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo at 03mins 20secs, 18 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits at 03mins 22secs, 19 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ at 03mins 37secs, 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida at 03mins 44secs

Selected Others: 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky at 03mins 51secs, 49 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe at 21mins 36secs, 66 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors at 27mins 53secs, 107 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data at 44mins 09secs, 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky at 46mins 24secs