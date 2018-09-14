Equestrian: Germany dressage world champions for the 12th time

Germany are the world champions in dressage for the 12th time following Thursday’s second day of Grand Prix competition at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina.

The team, which had three riders finish in the top nine of 76 starters, completed on a total of 242.950 per cent ahead of the USA (233.136) and Great Britain (229.628).

Germany’s defence of the title they won in Normandy in 2014 was headed by the world number one Isabell Werth, here riding the 14-year-old chesnut mare Bella Rose with which she topped the leaderboard on 84.829%.

The top 30 riders go forward to Friday’s Grand Prix Special and this number includes, in 26th place, Ireland’s Judy Reynolds with Vancouver K (71.957).

The first day of dressage in the eventing competition was held on Thursday when Galway native Cathal Daniels celebrated his 22nd birthday by finishing 22nd on Rioghan Rua (34 penalties), four places ahead of Carlow’s Sam Watson with Ardagh Highlight (35.5).